Rapid City is at a pivot point. Rooted in tradition, there are many aspects of our community that hold an immense value to our growth and development. From small businesses and universities, to manufacturers and investors, all are playing a vital role in our economic ecosystem.
Elevate Rapid City is a new and innovative approach to economic development for Rapid City and the Black Hills region. For the first time in our community's history, four of the leading private sector economic development organizations have united their efforts under a joint partnership.
Our pillars of success as Elevate Rapid City are based on four strategies – Innovation and Technology, Workforce Development, Ellsworth Air Force Base, and Expansion and Retention of existing industries – aligning our resources through two divisions (the Chamber of Commerce division and the Economic Growth division), as well as Ascent Innovation and South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority.
The past 90 days have been extremely crucial to the future of our community. The announcement of the B-21 Raider and introducing a new wing commander, to the continued success in downtown Rapid City and the East of 5th movement – there are exciting things happening here.
Elevate Rapid City is honored to be at the forefront of Rapid City’s growth. With a new vision for the future of business, Elevate Rapid City is one voice for the entities working diligently to improve our community.
Talented leadership is paving the way for overall success, and we are proud to unify efforts under a joint partnership. This is more than a new approach for Rapid City – it’s a game-changing blueprint for the future.