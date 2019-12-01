Rapid City enjoys the business diversity of a city more than twice its size. Part of the reason is the city's location away from other population centers. Another contributing factor is the tourist money that Mount Rushmore, the City of Presidents and all of the other attractions bring into the area.
But those factors aren't enough to keep the local economy strong on their own. This magazine will be distributed immediately after Black Friday and Small Business Saturday and right before Cyber Monday.
There is nothing intrinsically wrong about buying a gift online. Sometimes it is necessary. However, if you want Rapid City to keep its strong, diverse economy, you might think twice before pouring more money into the bank account of billionaires who save you a couple of dollars on each gift by cheating suppliers and mistreating employees to maintain profit margins.
No online retailer ever gave a local high school student his or her first job. No online retailer supported your kid's soccer team. When your money goes to an online retailer, it is gone. No local workers get paychecks from your purchase.
There are some great reasons to shop local, even if it means getting off the couch.
- You support the local economy
- You support unique and quirky businesses that keep tourists entertained in between destinations
- You keep your money in the community.
Spending locally goes beyond just where you empty your wallets during the holidays. Projects like the new arena, the new buildings at the Central State Fairgrounds and the potential school bond issue all circulate money locally, as well. Bond projects mean construction jobs. Private development is great, but public projects also employee people who shop at grocery stores, make mortgage payments and purchase new cars.
Many people recoil from new taxes, but there are few ways to create jobs more reliably. All of those people who work on local projects spend their paychecks. And if they spend that money locally, their property and sales taxes go into the same pot and spread the load.
Rapid City has the best downtown of any place I have ever lived. There aren't many you can visit that are better. The business district surrounding the downtown area is also strong. The Rushmore Mall is a great shopping venue and old and new movie theaters alike benefit from the traffic the mall and its satellites create. The Rushmore Crossing area offers another shopping experience that many cities don't enjoy and the west side has Baken Park and other great stretches of retail and other economic development.
Most cities hope to have any one of these features. Rapid City has all of this and more. Make sure you don't miss all of these local opportunities while you sit on your couch and try to save two dollars on a gift for a loved one this year. Take advantage of what your community has to offer. If you do, that local support not only keeps local businesses open, it makes the city more desirable to new retailers and other employers.
Shopping local isn't a new concept. But in a world where people have never had more choices, the reminder is as important as ever.