SEDC attends outdoor retailer summer market
Recognizing the attraction of Spearfish’s strong economic advantages -as well the area’s outdoor recreation/active lifestyle appeal- Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) continues their strategic initiative to recruit additional outdoor product manufacturing companies to the Spearfish community. As part of these efforts, SEDC Marketing Coordinator Laine Mitchell recently attended the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market tradeshow in Denver.
The Outdoor Retailer Summer Market is North America’s largest tradeshow in the outdoor industry drawing attendees from throughout the world, including over 600 exhibitors from a variety of industries including backpacking, camping, hiking, climbing, skiing, mountain biking and fly fishing. “This show ignited conversations directly with key decision makers and influencers and gave us the opportunity to share the Spearfish story,” said Mitchell. “Our participation was especially timely as MarketWatch recently recognized Spearfish as one of ‘The best little cities to live if you love the outdoors.’”
NanoCoatings wins Air Force research project
NanoCoatings, Inc. (NCI), a small business located in the Ascent Innovation Center in Rapid City was recently awarded a 9-month Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) project to develop and demonstrate corrosion-resistant coatings as possible replacement for hard chrome plating.
The Air Force is interested in removing hazardous Chrome plating used on aluminum and titanium alloy components on its weapon systems. Currently, hard Chrome plating solutions contain carcinogenic hexavalent chromium material and requires elaborate and costly solution handling and disposal operations. NanoCoatings proposed a unique high-voltage immersion anodize process, termed Plasma Electrolytic Oxidation (PEO) which converts value metal (e.g., Al, Ti, Mg, Zr) surfaces into crystalline-oxides which are harder than traditional anodized treatments and consequently offers very good abrasive, and erosive wear-resistance.
Visit Rapid City books big meetings and conventions business
Visit Rapid City’s Amazing Rush Season 4 sales and marketing campaign was a big success. Visit Rapid City launched the Amazing Rush Season 4 in October of 2018 with a national advertising campaign which attracted the interest of 145 meeting planners which in turn brought in 16 requests for proposals.
The campaign only recently ended, however Visit Rapid City has already booked two big conferences.
Lifeway Christian Resources has booked their June, 2020 Living Proof Live Conference at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center utilizing 1,000 sleeping rooms city-wide with an economic impact of $4,740,000. The U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club has booked their July, 2021 National Presidency Meeting at the Best Western Ramkota utilizing 1,500 sleeping rooms citywide with an economic impact of $711,000.
Elevate Rapid City seeking redevelopment of former President's Plaza project site
A public-private partnership is taking another run at redeveloping the proposed site of the failed Presidents Plaza project.
Elevate Rapid City has issued a request for proposal from developers interested in turning the city-owned property, which is being used as a parking lot, into a mixed-use structure. Whether that structure will be as grand as the previously planned $40 million plaza will depend on the developer, according to Elevate board chairman David Lust.
"It could be larger, it could be smaller. I think the idea is to get the best proposal that fits what's going on in Rapid City," he said in July.
Elevate envisions the outside of the structure as being "articulated individually" with its "details and scale of openings" changing along the length of the building, according to a copy of the request. The economic development group seeks to avoid the construction of a building or complex with a "monolithic, continuous" facade.
Desired uses for the 1.29-acre site — located in the 500 block of St. Joseph Street and bounded by 5th and 6th streets — include a mixture of retail and commercial spaces, the request says. The parcel is zoned as part of Rapid City's central business district, according to Pennington County records and contains approximately 140 parking spaces.
Lust said it was Elevate that paid to have the request for proposal put together. The group will be the primary point of contact for developers who respond to the request, although the Rapid City Council will have final say on any proposed projects.
A copy of the request states that a project situated on the site may be eligible for tax increment financing or discretionary tax abatement.
The redevelopment of the site is one of the first major projects that Elevate has taken on since announcing its formation last April. A partnership between the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Rapid City Economic Development Partnership and the Ellsworth Development Authority and Economic Development Foundation, the group aims to create 5,000 jobs and attract $300 million in new business investment to Rapid City over the next five years.
Allender had hinted at plans to redevelop the site during his campaign for re-election, mentioning it on his campaign website. It had been the intended location of a 15-story development proposed by local developer Hani Shafai in the late 2000s that included condominiums, office space, a conference center, a restaurant, a hotel and a 500-stall parking garage.
The project lost momentum in the ensuing years and was eventually voted down by the city council in 2016.
Mines to provide environmental restoration and remediation support to Air Force
Under a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology will work together with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) on broad range environmental stewardship goals at Ellsworth Air Force Base and at other facilities around the nation.
The MOU utilizes experts at SD Mines in subjects such as environmental engineering, hydrology, geology, ecology, biology, chemistry, atmospheric sciences, paleontology and other disciplines to help the Air Force clean up contaminated sites, reduce and prevent future pollution, maintain compliance with environmental rules and law, and protect natural and cultural resources at Air Force installations.
This MOU also sets the stage for increasing academic-public-private partnerships that help aid environmental clean-up efforts around Air Force installations including emerging contaminants such as perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).
“This agreement is a win-win. It boosts top-tier science and engineering research and education at SD Mines while supporting the Department of Defense effort to find the most efficient and innovative solutions to these challenges,” says Mines President Jim Rankin.
Mines will also use this partnership with the Air Force in training the next generation of environmental scientists and engineers. “Our students will have opportunities to contribute to multidisciplinary teams in a highly collaborative environment,” says Lisa Kunza, associate professor of chemistry and biology, who is leading the team of faculty at SD Mines and coordinating the efforts with the consortium of partners.
The MOU was signed in June and is in place for the next 10 years. Details on the cooperative projects and innovation that take place under this MOU will be announced in the coming months and years.