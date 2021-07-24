Businesses cope with staff, supply shortages as rally nears

Lots of tourists, not enough staff and supplies.
Black Hills area hotels and campgrounds are facing the challenge of providing customer service without ample employees, food or provisions to do it.
Multiple factors are contributing to the shortages, said Julie Schmitz Jensen, president and CEO of Visit Rapid City.
With COVID-19 cases rising and the delta variant spreading, many people of all ages are choosing to avoid jobs that require significant contact with the public. Fewer high school and college students are filling jobs this summer, and older workers are staying away too.
“A lot of our (summer) workers are senior citizens,” Schmitz Jensen said. “I think we’ve lost that whole group who like to work in the summer and make a little extra money. A lot of senior citizens are not going to get out and take a risk.”
South Dakota also typically relies on international workers who work here for a few months during tourist season.
“We did get some J1 workers from overseas. Custer State Park got some and different campgrounds got some, but not nearly as many as we’re used to getting,” Schmitz Jensen said.
Year-round and seasonal businesses are feeling the crunch.
“I’d love to hire extra staff. Unfortunately, finding help is hard and we’ve struggled with that all season,” said Karri Harper, who co-owns Rapid City RV Park and Campground with her partner, Tom St. Hill.
More jobs than employees is a nationwide issue that’s contributing to food and supply shortages for Black Hills hotels, restaurants and businesses. Schmitz Jensen said restaurants are struggling to get all the food they need because of supply chain issues. Because of shortages and lack of staff, Schmitz Jensen said many restaurants in the region are closing on Mondays or otherwise cutting back on the hours they’re open every day.
“Even our hotels are having a hard time getting towels and sheets,” Schmitz Jensen said. “All these issues are in every city in America.”
Davis Dathe is the general manager of Cambria Suites near Exit 61 in Rapid City. That hotel is offering incentives every two weeks and every month to try to maintain the staff they have.
“Everybody is very tight on staff right now, and everybody is appreciating the staff we do have,” he said. “We are trying to find additional people to work. The staff (businesses) do have, they’re doing a wonderful job taking care of everybody.”
Cambria is part of the Choice Hotels brand, which changed its housekeeping services policy during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued it. For guests staying several days, housekeeping cleans rooms every third day, or upon request.
“I believe every hotel franchise is doing something similar,” Dathe said. “It allows guests to get service when they need it and it allows us to maximize the staff we do have.”
Cambria has also reduced its restaurant hours by closing on Sunday and Monday nights. Dathe said he believes the Black Hills will continue seeing more visitors than usual all summer and into the fall.
Locals and tourists are encouraged to exercise patience and kindness while they’re having fun at businesses, events and attractions in the area.
“The staff out there are doing a wonderful job, so everybody treat them well,” Dathe said.
“It’s a whole different world. Everybody’s doing their very best, and I think everybody needs to be really polite to waiters, waitresses, front desk people and housekeeping,” Schmitz Jensen said.