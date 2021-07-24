Businesses cope with staff, supply shortages as rally nears

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More jobs than employees is a nationwide issue that’s contributing to food and supply shortages for Black Hills hotels, restaurants and businesses. Schmitz Jensen said restaurants are struggling to get all the food they need because of supply chain issues. Because of shortages and lack of staff, Schmitz Jensen said many restaurants in the region are closing on Mondays or otherwise cutting back on the hours they’re open every day.

“Even our hotels are having a hard time getting towels and sheets,” Schmitz Jensen said. “All these issues are in every city in America.”

Davis Dathe is the general manager of Cambria Suites near Exit 61 in Rapid City. That hotel is offering incentives every two weeks and every month to try to maintain the staff they have.

“Everybody is very tight on staff right now, and everybody is appreciating the staff we do have,” he said. “We are trying to find additional people to work. The staff (businesses) do have, they’re doing a wonderful job taking care of everybody.”

Cambria is part of the Choice Hotels brand, which changed its housekeeping services policy during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued it. For guests staying several days, housekeeping cleans rooms every third day, or upon request.