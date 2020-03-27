Businesses need to learn about Coronavirus Response Act, CPA says

Shortly after COVID-19 numbers started to swell nationwide, the government sought ways to lessen the severity of the economic impact.
One of its first measures was the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The bill passed both houses of Congress, and President Donald Trump signed the legislation into law March 18, and its provisions go into effect April 1.
Jennie Steinmetz, CPA and tax services manager for Casey Peterson LTD in Rapid City, urges business owners to talk to financial professionals about the new legislation before making decisions that affect their livelihood and employees.
“If you have questions about Families First, call your CPA. We are trying to stay on top of this with all the information that’s flying in. … People are panicking and (reacting) without finding all the information. Call your CPA or financial advisor before you make any drastic decisions,” she said.
The $100 billion Families First bill provides some emergency paid leave to those who are infected with the coronavirus or taking care of immediate family members who have the illness. It also offers free coronavirus testing and some additional Medicaid funding, food assistance, and unemployment benefits, according to Casey Peterson LTD’s blog.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act also temporarily expands part of the Family and Medical Leave Act. It added a new “qualifying need” for employees who can’t work if their child is home because school is close or childcare isn’t available.
Although the Families First legislation is putting in place a requirement that employers must give employees two weeks of sick leave for any reasons related to coronavirus, small businesses with fewer than 50 employees are exempt, Steinmetz said.
“Part of the Families First act that is going to be beneficial for small businesses is there’s credits for payroll taxes,” Steinmetz said.
The IRS is giving a dollar-for-dollar tax credit to businesses to relieve some of the financial impact of COVID-19.
“When a company files their payroll taxes, as soon as they file the IRS is going to turn around and refund it. It’s immediate refunds,” Steinmetz said.
Although the federal government has extended the national tax-filing deadline to July 15, Steinmetz recommends that business owners file their taxes as soon as possible, especially if they believe they will get a refund.
“The main question I’ve been getting is ‘how do I get capital to keep running,’ especially for businesses where you can’t work from home?” Steinmetz said. “One tip I’ve been giving people is if you are getting a refund, you should do (your taxes) as soon as possible because that will give you that little bit of capital. File right away so you can get that money back in your pocket.”
The extension for being able to file taxes also means people who owe money on their tax return don’t have to pay it until July 15, she said.
For more information about coronavirus-related tax credits for businesses and paid leave for workers, go to irs.gov/newsroom/, and talk to a financial advisor to learn more about how these could affect your business.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.