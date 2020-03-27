Businesses need to learn about Coronavirus Response Act, CPA says

Although the Families First legislation is putting in place a requirement that employers must give employees two weeks of sick leave for any reasons related to coronavirus, small businesses with fewer than 50 employees are exempt, Steinmetz said.

“Part of the Families First act that is going to be beneficial for small businesses is there’s credits for payroll taxes,” Steinmetz said.

The IRS is giving a dollar-for-dollar tax credit to businesses to relieve some of the financial impact of COVID-19.

“When a company files their payroll taxes, as soon as they file the IRS is going to turn around and refund it. It’s immediate refunds,” Steinmetz said.

Although the federal government has extended the national tax-filing deadline to July 15, Steinmetz recommends that business owners file their taxes as soon as possible, especially if they believe they will get a refund.

“The main question I’ve been getting is ‘how do I get capital to keep running,’ especially for businesses where you can’t work from home?” Steinmetz said. “One tip I’ve been giving people is if you are getting a refund, you should do (your taxes) as soon as possible because that will give you that little bit of capital. File right away so you can get that money back in your pocket.”