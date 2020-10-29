Call center to bring as many as 150 jobs to Rapid City

SatCom Marketing is about to open a call center here that will create from 100 to 150 new jobs, according to Elevate Rapid City and the Minneapolis-based company.

“We executed our search for a new call center location at a very difficult time,” Bob Bedford, COO of SatCom Marketing, said in a new release. “Between COVID-19 and the rioting occurring around the country, we needed to find a location where these issues were minimized and had a stable business climate and workforce. South Dakota and Rapid City are just what we were looking for. Well-educated, hard-working people, reasonable taxes, a low cost of living and a business climate that appreciates the jobs we bring to the area. We feel like Rapid City is the perfect location for us.”

Elevate Rapid City worked with SatCom Marketing for about two months to help the company find its 8,000 square feet of space in the Vast building at 809 Deadwood Avenue.