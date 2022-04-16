Channel Your Flannel a fundraiser to help women succeed

Tickets are on sale now for Channel Your Flannel, an evening of shopping, music and prizes to help women succeed in the work force.

Channel Your Flannel is a fundraiser for Dress for Success, a nonprofit organization that helps women prepare for the work force by providing appropriate outfits for job interviews and careers. Channel Your Flannel takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 30 at the Bridger Steel Building at Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased from Clothes Mentor in Rapid City, from Dress for Success board members or at the door. For more information, go to facebook.com/dressforsuccessbh/

“We want to go big and fun. Channel Your Flannel comes from the idea of making it a casual, fun night in a rustic setting,” said Susan Hardina, a Dress for Success board member. “We’re going to have food. We’ve got vendors that are going to have everything from food to jewelry to candles. We’ve got a selfie booth and a pop-up vintage clothing booth from Garbage Tale Vintage.”

The evening’s entertainment will be live music from jazz and soul singer Sophia Beatty. Throughout the evening there will be a silent auction, door prizes, complimentary food and a cash bar.

Dress for Success relies heavily on donations of clothing, shoes and accessories to provide work wear for women. Donations that may not be quite right for working wardrobes are sold as a fundraiser for Dress for Success. During Channel for Flannel, Dress for Success will have a pop-up shop selling clothing and accessories.

“(Our booth) will be in-season clothing items including day-to-evening wear, spring and summer tops and summer dresses,” Hardina said.

Women can win jewelry to accessorize their clothing purchases. Necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings will be the prizes at games that local organizations host, Hardina said.

Proceeds from Channel Your Flannel will be used for maintenance of Dress for Success’ boutique, which is located at the OneHeart campus in downtown Rapid City. Dress for Success also is developing educational programs, Hardina said.

Since Dress for Success launched in Rapid City in 2018, it has grown from a storefront location in Uptown Rapid to a larger boutique at OneHeart. Dress for Success partners with multiple community organizations – the Department of Labor, Catholic Social Services, Behavior Management Systems, Project Recovery, Love Inc., and more – who refer women in need to Dress for Success.

Volunteers help women hone their job interview skills, give tips on job hunting and provide women with an outfit appropriate for job interviews. Women who are referred to Dress for Success and have just started new jobs can receive a full week’s wardrobe appropriate for their new careers.

“If they’re working in the service industry and they need black pants, we can provide a week’s worth of black pants and shoes or whatever their job requires and their dress code requires,” Hardina said. “We supply accessories, shoes, handbags, winter coats, scrubs.”

Dress for Success’ newly launched education program offers mentoring and ongoing employment education, Hardina said.

“A lot of it is practical support. There’s a lot of confidence-building involved,” Hardina said. “We can refer women to our other partners if they need assistance in other areas (such as family issues).”

Moving to OneHeart in January 2021 has been a boon for Dress for Success, Hardina said, because the downtown location is easier for clients and the community to access. Every three months, Dress for Success hosts a drive-up clothing donation day at OneHeart. The next one will be in late May; the date and time will be announced on the Dress for Success Facebook page.

“Donors can sign up for an appointment time, we will unload their car and they can drive on their way,” Hardina said.

Dress for Success needs donations of gently used clothing and accessories that are appropriate for wearing to a job.

“We always need black pants and athletic shoes and non-skid soled shoes and plus sizes – those are the critical needs,” Hardina said. “We will need summer outer wear like jackets.”

Through Mother’s Day, Black Hills Federal Credit Union is hosting drop boxes where the community can leave donations for Dress for Success, Hardina said. The drop boxes are at the BHFCU locations on Main Street, Mountain View Road, and there are drop boxes in the credit union and the corporate office building on Plaza Drive.

Dress for Success is an all-volunteer organization and always needs more volunteers, Hardina said. For more information about Dress for Success or volunteering, go to blackhills.dressforsuccess.org/.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0