Chef brings international flavors to new eatery in Rapid City

“I worked for a lot of restaurants in San Francisco ranging from different cuisine types like Spanish and Italian and Michelin-starred restaurants that focused on high end or French,” he said. “My (food) background is heavily French so that’s a big influence, but working in San Francisco a lot of my colleagues were of Asian or Latin descent. A lot of my Salt+Spruce menu is geared toward things I ate in San Francisco or was taught to make that, over time, became a strength of mine.”

When Mowell and his wife, Ronalda, moved to the Black Hills in 2012, Mowell worked for awhile as the sous chef at The Farmhouse Bistro in Spearfish.

Mowell’s wife teaches at Knollwood Elementary School. She’s originally from Karachi, Pakistan, and the couple enjoys traveling internationally. Though they’re happy to be in South Dakota, the Mowells missed the variety of cuisine available in San Francisco.

“I couldn’t find some of that so I decided to make it. It became popular with my wife and friends and neighbors. A lot of my Salt+Spruce menu comes from what we enjoy as a family,” Mowell said.

Mowell’s dream for Salt+Spruce is to meet a need in the community while creating a work-life balance for himself and his family. The Mowells have a 2-year-old daughter and are expecting their second child in July.

“In the culinary industry, it’s hard to juggle family life and married life because you’re working weekends and nights. It’s long hours and the pay isn’t great so a lot of people tend to either quit the industry or quit family life. This was an opportunity to take that control back and to focus on God and family and my marriage and still have an opportunity to succeed in the culinary industry,” Mowell said.

