Chef's Dinner Auction helps fight hunger

Fork Real Community Café is continuing its mission of feeding people by hosting a mouth-watering Chef’s Dinner Auction. Sunday is the deadline to purchase tickets for the culinary-themed fundraiser.

The Chef’s Dinner Auction will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. Tickets are $50 per person. All proceeds from the event will support Fork Real Community Café’s ongoing efforts to reduce hunger and improve food security. Go to forkrealcafe.org/fundraiser to purchase tickets.

The Chef’s Dinner Auction brings together a variety of amateur and professional cooks and bakers, all of whom will have food available to sample during the fundraiser. Guests can bid on prizes of dinners and desserts the chefs will prepare.

This is the first time founders Dave and Rhonda Pearcy have hosted a fundraiser for their nonprofit Fork Real Community Café and, like the café itself, Dave said the couple wanted to host an event that was out of the ordinary.

“This is not a sit-down dinner event,” Dave said. “Each chef will be there and everybody who bought tickets will get to talk to the chefs. The chefs will bring a couple of foods from the (prize) they’re advertising.”

Hosted by Helen Usera, the Chef’s Dinner Auction will open with a social hour when guests can sample the foods and meet the chefs. A program begins at 6 p.m., followed by a live auction at 6:30 p.m. to bid on an assortment of foodie prizes.

- Dinner of ham, creamy scalloped potatoes and dessert prepared by Chris Swarthout, Fountain Springs Church.

- Culinary adventure of smoked alligator with spicy potatoes and Mexican corn, prepared by Jason Golden, United States Air Force.

- Four or five special occasion cakes throughout 2023, prepared by Vinnie Tomlin, the Pastry Princess. Tomlin, of Colorado, has more than 40 years of culinary experience. She has been a guest on Discovery Channel’s “Home Matters,” Food Network’s “Unwrapped,” and has been listed in “Faces to Watch” in Food Arts and Food & Beverage magazines.

- Four or five special occasion cakes throughout 2023, prepared by Brenda Pates, Jackalope Headquarters in Piedmont.

- Shrimp boil for up to 20 people at Fork Real Community Café, prepared by five or more members of the Rush hockey team and its mascot, Nugget.

- Thanksgiving dinner of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and pumpkin or apple pie for a family of 10, prepared by Tessie Hawkins of Fork Real Community Café.

- A personal cheesecake-making session with Rhonda Pearcy of Fork Real Community Café. Fork Real currently sells 21 flavors of cheesecake on its website plus other flavors on its menu. Guests at the Chef’s Dinner Auction will be able to sample specialty cheesecakes created especially for that event. Throughout the Chef’s Dinner Auction, guests can bid on specialty cheesecakes in addition to bidding on the cheesecake-making session.

Fork Real Community Café is Rapid City’s only pay-what-you-can café. Its goal is to provide fresh farm-to-table meals in a welcoming environment. The café at 324 St. Joseph St. serves breakfast Tuesday through Saturday and lunch Tuesday through Friday.

Since the café incorporated in 2017, Dave Pearcy said it has served nearly 12,000 “gift meals.” Those are meals people paid for by volunteering at the café, or someone else paid for the meals. The café also serves 70 to 90 lunches each week that are non-gift meals.

“We say if you give away free stuff, you can’t sustain that,” Dave said. “If somebody can’t afford to pay at least $2 for a meal, they can show up and volunteer for half an hour and they can get their meal and go enjoy the rest of their day. It’s a sense of dignity on their end.”

Fork Real Community Café began with an idea Rhonda Pearcy had to meet a need in the community. One in nine South Dakotans is food insecure, meaning they lack consistent access to enough food to live a healthy life.

Neither of the Pearcys had been in the restaurant business or in the nonprofit world before opening Fork Real Community Café. The café has been open for 5-1/2 years and has been funded through private donations and grants. The café’s annual budget has reached $380,000, and funds raised at the Chef’s Auction Dinner will help the café continue its mission of fighting food insecurity.

“What you see is because of a vision Rhonda had and because of the community support,” Dave said. “We’re still at it. … The fundraiser is an opportunity to get more visibility. We’re going to bring in people who love to cook and this is definitely a unique event.”