City breaks ground on Black Hills Industrial Center

Rapid City is looking to its future as city leaders, state legislators and community members broke ground on the Black Hills Industrial Center Tuesday afternoon.

"This really will completely transform the economy of western South Dakota," said Dream Design International President Hani Shafai. "The beauty of the community would be even more because most of these buildings are really going to enhance the quality within this area quite a bit."

The Black Hills Industrial Center will be about 700 acres focused on manufacturing and technology companies. Its first tenants will be the Department of Defense and AEsir Technologies' 600,000-square-foot gigafactory that could create as many as 1,500 jobs.

The Black Hills Industrial Center will be built over three phases and includes 600 acres of rail serving high tech and value-added agriculture products. Phase 1 includes site grading, drainage facilities, Old Folsom Road improvements, turn lanes on Highway 79, rail switches, rail line, offsite water, offsite sanitary sewer, traffic signal and utility relocations.

Shafai said by the time the center is completed, it could contain over $1 billion worth of buildings. He said the real estate taxes are projected as a large number, and the center itself could fully employ about 4,000 to 5,000 people.

He said about half of the center is already dedicated to future businesses already. Shafai also said there is not adequate space to fit the alleged $1.1 billion, 1 million-square-foot meat packing facility under the Western Legacy Development Corp.

"That plant will require a lot more land and we don't have it, we have half in reservation and half of the center already committed," Shafai said. "Some of it will be taken for drainage improvements or streets, so it does not leave adequate room to really handle such a big facility. We attempt to do everything in our ability to help them find an alternative site (within our design), but this is not really adequate for it."

The center falls within a $78 million Tax Increment Finance District that would span 900 acres that the Rapid City Council approved in the spring.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said when there's a large TIF District like this, the city has to have a partner that is going to make good on the development and a level of trust.

"We know we can depend on Hani and the crew, the growing crew at Dream Design, to do the right things and get this development going," Allender said.

He said the TIF District generally covers infrastructure, and the development for the center will be extended into existing systems.

Elevate Rapid City President/CEO Tom Johnson said with the number of jobs coming to the center and around a dozen companies with rail access, there will be tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure investment.

Johnson said the center will need support in workforce as well as in housing. He said Elevate Rapid City conducted a housing study that showed the community is behind by 6,000 housing units.

"Even with the slowdown that's probably coming in the next five or six months that'll give us a little bit of a respite, but we're still probably going to need 2,000 units a year of housing for the next foreseeable future for the next 10 years," Johnson said. "We cannot get enough developers here right now to solve this housing issue."

He said that issue is especially true with the development of Ellsworth Air Force Base. Johnson said the city needs affordable housing, single family units and multi-family units.

"Rapid City is one of the fastest growing cities in the country right now and people are coming here because of the Black Hills and they're coming here for the opportunity," Johnson said.

Shafai said Dream Design International knows housing is necessary and plans to continue to fill the gap in the community.