Co-working space to hold grand opening Thursday

Maestas will celebrate the opening of Support Office Solutions at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday with a ribbon-cutting and tours.

“Our co-working space offers a great alternative to meeting in your home or at a busy coffee shop, where it is often noisy and is not very private. Amenities include wifi, shared printer, scanner, fax, paper shredder, office supplies, a receptionist, free coffee, tea, and snacks. All you have to do is bring in your laptop and do your best work,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those who need co-working space for just a few hours can pay a drop-in fee; there’s a special rate for students. Those who want to use the space on a more consistent basis can choose from three tiers of membership. Maestas also has event pricing for individuals or businesses who want to hold classes, networking, training or other functions at Support Office Solutions.

“It’s very flexible. You don’t always have the same office (each time you come in) but in every office there’s a desk, a chair, all your office supplies. I supply everything,” she said. “I wanted to make each spot somewhere I’d want to work every day. It’s a fun kind of place to be.”