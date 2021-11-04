Coffee house a dream come true for Hermosa woman

Hermosa has a new coffee shop and community hub because owner Valena Baker believed her dream business could become a reality.

Owning a coffee shop is a longtime ambition for Baker, who's lived in Hermosa off and on since 1980 and moved back in 2004. On Nov. 17, Baker is celebrating the grand opening of Hermosa Coffee House, the business she’s designed to fit her and her family’s lives while filling a void in the community. The grand opening will be a special evening event from 4 to 6 p.m. The coffee house’s regular business hours are 6 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday.

Hermosa, like the rest of the Black Hills, is seeing an influx of new residents and more growth is predicted, Baker said. She’s seen a need for a coffee shop for about a decade.

“It’s such a bedroom community. To get your coffee before that drive is optimum. Lots of people come in to get their coffee on their way to work,” Baker said.

After a 20-year career as a respiratory therapist, followed by a couple of years of substitute teaching, Baker was ready for a change. She convinced her husband, Larry, that they should open a coffee shop before someone else did.

“I was going to be devastated if somebody beats me to this,” Baker said. “I think moving from being an employee to employer was one of the biggest draws. You find out you can’t work for other people anymore.”

“It was more of a pipe dream, thinking I would never be able to open a coffee shop,” she said. “The thing that turned it around was (looking at) what can I afford to do? … I talked to my husband and said, ‘What can we do? Is it possible?”

Baker carefully managed her finances, time and energy to achieve her dream. She began taking business classes and worked closely with the local Small Business Administration and Black Hills Community Loan Fund to learn about writing business plans, financing and the other essentials.

Baker is leasing a roughly 50-year-old building at 13 Second Street that’s been a restaurant, grocery store and more over the years. Doing as much of the work themselves as possible, Baker and her family installed new flooring, painted, and had new cabinetry installed and a commercial water filtration system installed. Larry Baker designed and built a custom counter for the equipment.

To further stretch her budget, Baker purchased second-hand tables and chairs, dishes, glassware and art for the coffee shop at auctions and thrift stores. She spent three weeks refinishing tables and chairs from a former deli to restore them to like-new condition. She bought dishes that had once been used at Arrowhead Country Club.

“We had to do the extra work in looking for those kinds of things and they had to be things that I thought would fit the image of this coffee shop,” Baker said. “All that takes time and work, but I think people appreciate it in the end. They respect that you did the work and found a deal.”

Hermosa Coffee House opened Aug. 2. A self-described morning person, Baker said running a business with limited hours allows her have her afternoons for the “mom thing and wife thing” such as taking her two daughters to orthodontist appointments, grocery shopping, laundry and making dinner. She’s cut back on her involvement in community organizations – with the exception of being a Girl Scout troop leader – so she’s able to invest the needed time and energy into her business. She’s grateful that she’s been able to hire two employees who love working in the coffee shop.

“There’s courage tied to it. There’s risk,” Baker said of opening her business. "It’s all about balance and picking and choosing and prioritizing. It comes down to priorities.”

Baker focuses Hermosa Coffee House’s menu on breakfast items, serving three Dark Canyon coffees daily along with rolls, mini quiches, breakfast sandwiches and mini pies. Because of ongoing supply chain issues, Baker sources as many ingredients as she can locally. She prepares as much food herself as possible, including from-scratch quiches with homemade pastry crust, and homemade caramel sauce for jumbo rolls. Daughters Madilyn, 12, and Miah, 11, sometimes assist with the baking.

“As I’m able to afford it, I will offer more menu items, maybe even more hours. There’s always opportunities,” Baker said.

Customers have been supportive of Baker’s limited hours and her choice to establish her own work-life balance, she said, and she’s increasingly getting requests from local groups and organizations to hold meetings and events at the shop. She’s preparing to launch a website that will include a calendar of local events.

During the week before Christmas, Hermosa Coffee House will be open in the evenings so customers can “grab and go” hot beverages while they’re out looking at holiday lights. Baker said she’d like to host other special events in the future.

“I give customers the best experience that I can,” Baker said. “That’s where I spend my time is making sure the experience is good.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0