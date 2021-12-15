Consignment store owner gives business to anti-trafficking group

Some people celebrate their retirement by having a party. Roberta Hamlet gave away a store.

Hamlet, the owner of 2nd Time Around thrift and consignment store, gifted her business on Wednesday to Treasured Lives, an anti-trafficking organization based in Rapid City. Store ownership will officially transition Dec. 31, Hamlet said.

Hamlet and her mother, Arlys Meyer Froelich, opened 2nd Time Around together in 1976. The store sells clothing, furnishings, housewares and more. Hamlet became the store’s sole owner in the 1990s when her mother retired.

“We have been in business for 45 years and the community has been wonderful to us and the store,” Hamlet said. “We are sometimes serving a fourth generation (of customers) now through the store. … I didn’t want to just shut down the store and I didn’t really want to sell it. I just wanted to give back to the community.”

When Hamlet learned about Treasured Lives, their work so impressed her that she chose to give her store to them.

Treasured Lives was launched about two years ago by Kelly Patterson, who is a survivor of human trafficking. Treasured Lives provides advocacy, support groups, crisis care and peer mentoring to survivors of sex trafficking, commercial sexual exploitation and sexual trauma. Additionally, the nonprofit organization is raising funds to build the Treasured House, South Dakota’s first crisis house for survivors of sex trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.

“I thought, ‘I have to help this organization,’ and so I decided what better way than to gift the store to them? We’ve always been women-owned and their ministry is women-owned and they’re helping women in our community, so it’s a good fit. They said they are going to run it the same, so it’s just awesome,” Hamlet said. “It is exciting and I’m very happy for them and all I do is wish them the best.”

Hamlet plans to enjoy retirement by traveling and spending time with her husband, who retired two years ago.

The store will close for Christmas until Jan. 31, said Patterson, the executive director and CEO of Treasured Lives. The store’s interior will be repainted and updated before it reopens with a slightly different name, 2nd Time Treasures, to reflect its new ownership.

“It was a wonderful gift to us. We’re pretty excited,” Patterson said. “There will be no changes with consignor contracts, drop days, store hours, and phone number. Treasured Lives already has several new consignors lined up and is storing items. We will also be taking donations.”

Patterson said the store will be staffed by a combination of paid employees and volunteers, some of whom have previous experience owning businesses. The store will help fund Treasured Lives’ work with trafficking survivors but will otherwise operate completely separately from Treasured Lives.

For more information about Treasured Lives, go to treasuredlives.org or facebook.com/treasuredlivessd. For updates about 2nd Time Around, go to 2ndtimearoundrcsd/.

