Couple returns to the Black Hills to open Last Mile Brewery

Bradley anticipates Last Mile’s tasting room will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with peak hours later in the day when people are getting off work and want to stop by and pick up a growler of beer to take home.

“What sets us apart is we’re not like a bar. You can buy a growler of anything we have to offer,” he said.

The brewery is a dream come true for Bradley, his wife, Angela, and their business partner and brewmaster Kyle Schaible. Last Mile’s brews are developed by Schaible, a microbiologist who’s been brewing beer for nearly 30 years. Bradley and Schaible talked about starting a brewery for more than two decades.

“He’s a wizard. He’s very, very good at what he does,” Bradley said of his longtime friend. “He’s meticulous in the process. He specializes in fermentation. Where most (breweries) buy pre-made batch kits, that’s ace in our pocket. It’s neat to see how passionate he is, and you can tell when you taste the end product.”

“He’s definitely perfected his craft,” Bradley said. “That’s one thing that will set us apart is the level of product we’re bringing to the table.”