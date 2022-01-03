Couple transforms their lives in Hot Springs

Sliding on black ice changed the trajectory of the Rutzes’ lives.

Resa Rutz was driving home to Hot Springs with her baby after a shift at a nail salon in Rapid City in December 2016 when she hit ice on the road.

“It scared the crap out of me,” Rutz said. “I said, ‘I’m done, I’m not doing that anymore, it’s not worth it.’ … I just said, ‘You know what, I’m just gonna open a salon in Hot Springs.’”

Rutz rented floor space to do nails at a local business, offered free manicures to bank tellers, kept her hours and built her business. By February 2017, Polished Salon and Spa was leasing its own space.

At the time, Rutz, her husband Jason, who is Oglala Lakota, and their five kids were on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. When it was time to renew their application, Rutz and her husband decided they weren’t going to.

“I just said, ‘I’m not doing it, I think we’re OK,’ and we were,” she said.

Jason got a new job as the ranch foreman at the Wild Horse Sanctuary, Rutz then got her real estate license and life took off.

Now, the Rutzes are celebrating success with the opening of an Airbnb, The Loft, in November, the most recent addition to the family’s historic sandstone building, which also houses Polished Salon and Spa.

“For us to have gone to where being on food stamps and stressing out about I’d have to do a piece of furniture to have any extra money, it was stressful,” Rutz said.

Before moving to Hot Springs in 2016, the Rutz family, originally from San Diego, lived in Weatherford, Texas, where Jason was a professional cutting horse trainer. In 2013, he had an accident on a colt that caused him to take a year off.

In 2014, the family moved to Hermosa to stay with Jason’s mother and eventually moved to the Pine Ridge Reservation. When the couple had their third son, Rutz’s sister found a good school district in Hot Springs so the family moved.

“We were not doing very well,” she said.

She said her husband was working as a cook and wasn’t able to secure horses to ride, and she was a stay-at-home mom because their three boys were under five years old.

After establishing the nail salon and hearing about the real estate in Hot Springs, Rutz decided to transfer her California real estate licenses to South Dakota.

She said the salon was taken care of with her employees and booth renters. She took the necessary classes and started working with Century 21 where she’s one of the company’s top agents in the state.

In her first year in 2020, she showed a client the historic sandstone building her businesses are in now. The building was built in 1902 and was the location of Hot Springs’ first energy company.

Rutz said she walked into the building and started to see where the salon could go and how to transform it. After a couple of weeks went by and the potential buyer decided it wasn’t for them, she moved forward on the building. She said she tried to keep as much of the original aspects as she could, like the test kitchen that was installed in the mid-20th century.

Rutz closed on the building in March 2021 for $200,000 with aid from the Lakota Fund. The fund is a Native community development financial institution established in 1986. She said she and Jason found the fund through the Small Business Development Center.

The salon opened in the summer and The Loft opened in November. Rutz said she works 12-hour days and spends two days of the week at the salon while the rest are dedicated to real estate.

“You can’t work just bankers hours, you have to work for the bankers,” she said. “I think that really leads to a lot of the success that I’ve had.”

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

