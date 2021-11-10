Crumbl Cookies seeks to sweeten the pot in Rapid City

Crumbl Cookies is ready to satisfy locals’ cookie cravings. The chain is opening a location at Rushmore Crossing in Rapid City.

Crumbl Cookies will celebrate the grand opening of newest store, located near Qdoba, from 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Crumbl Cookies is known for its signature milk chocolate chip and classic sugar cookies that are always available, along with a menu of cookie flavors that change each week. The menu this weekend includes dulce de leche, peanut butter with Reese’s Pieces, chocolate cookies and cream, and pecan pie cookies.

“They have their chocolate chip and sugar cookie they have tested over and over to make it just perfect,” said Ashley Pearson, a co-owner of the Rapid City Crumbl Cookies. “The company has a great team at its headquarters that really tests the recipes and every stage of making the cookies too, from when it’s mixed to how we shape the dough and the temperature and cooking time. Everything has been tested and is tried and true.”

Each week’s new cookie menu is posted online on Sunday night. For the menu and more information, go to facebook.com/crumblrapidcity.

“It’s kind of exciting to see what’s come back and what are the new flavors to come and try,” Ashley said.

Crumbl Cookies fans can pick up cookies in the store, have them delivered by Door Dash, and have them shipped elsewhere. Crumbl Cookies also caters.

Ashley and her husband, McKay Pearson, co-own the Rapid City franchise with Chase and Krista Pearson, McKay’s brother and sister-in-law. Both couples and their children live in Billings, Mont. The Pearsons’ nephew and his wife, Jacob and Haley Atkinson, also are co-owners. The Atkinsons relocated to Rapid City to manage the business. Opening this business is such a family affair that Jake's mom, Emilee Atkinson, is pitching in this week to assist, Ashley said.

Ashley and McKay’s first experience with Crumbl Cookies was love at first taste and sight.

“Billings has had a Crumbl Cookies location there for about three years now, and when we walked in for the first time, (without) even having a cookie, I fell in love,” Ashley said. “We loved everything about it. It’s just so beautiful and so light and bright and clean and we loved the concept, and when we had the cookies, we were hooked!”

McKay and Chase Pearson each have dental practices in Billings. McKay has a sweet tooth, especially for chocolate, Ashley said. The couple was so impressed by Crumbl Cookies that they decided to open a location and introduce the cookie chain to a city that didn’t have one.

The Crumbl Cookies company launched in 2017 and now has locations in 36 states. According to the company’s website, Rapid City will have the second Crumbl Cookies shop in South Dakota.

“We love Rapid City and we think Rapid City needs to have a Crumbl Cookies, and we thought the people here would love it as much as we do in Montana,” Ashley said.

“Jake and Haley love living here. We’ve all been so excited,” she said. “This is definitely a new adventure for us. That’s what been great about Crumbl Cookies. They have such an amazing system put in place. We’ve done lots of online training, and we have someone out from headquarters doing training with us.”

“This is new and it’s been so fun to learn the ins and outs, and I feel like Crumbl has done a good job with training and supporting us,” Ashley said.

Crumbl Cookies is already causing a bit of a sugar rush for locals who are excited about the shop’s opening, and for the shop’s employees who are enthusiastic about spending their days making cookies, Ashley said.

“We’ve loved being here. I feel like everyone’s been so friendly. People have been walking by and coming in and everyone’s real excited, which makes us excited,” she said. “It’s been fun to be here and get to know the people of Rapid City.”

Crumbl Cookies’ regular business hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0