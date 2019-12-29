Cyber security firm got its start in Rapid City

"Ascent has been fantastic for our company from the beginning," he says. "A lot of our original employees came out of the School of Mines, and we still have Mines interns. Having the incubator for relatively inexpensive rent and power was very valuable for a startup."

Black Hills Information Security typically works with 10 interns at any given time, several of whom are currently attending the School of Mines, and a number of them have gone on to work for the company full-time. Their mathematical skills were crucial in the launch of Active Countermeasures, a spinoff company that focuses on defense, identifying security threats on corporate networks and taking steps to shore up those vulnerabilities.

Black Hills Information Security works with corporations around the world and is one of the top five organizations providing these types of services in the country, competing admirably against capital-rich Silicon Valley companies. Any time a Fortune 100 company submits a bid proposal, they'll get a call. There isn't as high a demand for penetration testing locally, but BHIS fills an important niche in the Black Hills region through education. They hold an annual hands-on conference (soon to expand to tri-annual in order to meet a growing demand) and speak at many other events, educating attendees about security.

Not all their work involves cyber security. BHIS is often hired to see if they can gain physical access onsite through any means necessary — including picking locks and reproducing security badges. This kind of subterfuge is sometimes met with defensiveness, understandable given the compliance issues a successful breach highlights, but most clients understand the value provided by BHIS and implement tighter security measures as a result. That's a win/win for everybody.

