Dakota Butcher to open first West River store in Rapid City

“It was a little too much for me to do both,” he said. “We had good managers in the meantime that could run it without me, but we decided that our kids were out of school, the pressure was off as an income provider because our kids graduated for the most part. We just really felt that we could do better with the business if I was there full-time helping manage it.”

Soon after a local liquor store owner moved into the facility and sold the Gruenwalds the liquor license, which started the combination meat and liquor store for Dakota Butcher.

Randy and Karen’s son, Aaron, now runs the liquor component for the East River stores.

In 2015, the Gruenwalds expanded the company to Watertown and now have a west location, eastside location with steakhouse and the North Shore Restaurant. They opened the Madison location in 2019.

Randy was named as SBA Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year in 2020 during SBA Small Business Week.

Randy said he’s thankful for his experience as a banker and learned a lot from his customers about how to run his own business. He said the lesson that sticks with them is how to manage people, which is a culture the Gruenwalds try to teach their employees.