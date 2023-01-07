Dakotans named to national credit union committees

Eight South Dakota and North Dakota credit union professionals were appointed to various national committees and subcommittees formed by the Credit Union National Association and American Association of Credit Union Leagues, the groups announced Friday. Among them was Rapid City's Jerry Schmidt, CEO of Black Hills Federal Credit Union. The other three South Dakotans served credit unions in Sioux Falls.

Jerry Schmidt, CEO of Black Hills FCU in Rapid City, was reappointed to the CUNA Credit Union Powers Subcommittee for a second year. This committee provides feedback on pending legislative and regulatory proposals affecting credit union powers at the federal and state level and develops recommendations to the Advocacy Committee to address those concerns.

Amy Kleinschmit, Chief Compliance Officer, Dakota Credit Union Association in Sioux Falls, has been appointed to AACUL’s Regulatory Advocacy/Compliance Advisory Committee. The purpose of this committee is to provide advice and feedback to CUNA and AACUL regarding federal and state regulatory advocacy and compliance issues affecting credit unions and to develop and promote successful efforts for favorably impacting the regulatory/compliance process. This includes identification of best practices in regulatory advocacy to provide more consistent and effective messaging to regulators.

Jay Kruse, Chief Advocacy Officer, Dakota Credit Union Association in Sioux Falls, has been re-appointed to the CUNA Volunteer Leadership Committee for a second year. This committee assists in the development of strategy for the increased involvement and support of credit union volunteers, serves as a strategic leadership resource for CUNA, and provides their staff with advice and guidance for enhanced volunteer-centered initiatives. Key responsibilities include volunteer education, volunteer succession, and political involvement. He is also appointed to AACUL State Issues Committee, which provides direction and feedback regarding state legislative and regulatory issues affecting credit unions.

George McDonald, Chief Officer of Strategic Services, Dakota Credit Union Association in Bismarck, North Dakota, will continue to serve on the AACUL League Service Corp (LSC) Committee. The purpose of this committee is to provide a forum for League Service Corps (LSC) executives to collaborate and share due diligence on products and services that benefit our member credit unions. The committee works together to utilize solutions created and owned by other leagues and business partners, and regularly shares information to help meet the challenges our member credit unions face to promote the long-term viability of Leagues, League Service Corps, and the credit union movement.

Jeff Olson, President/CEO, Dakota Credit Union Association in Bismarck, North Dakota, will serve on the following boards and committees: The Awareness LLC Board, CUNA Board, CUNA Executive Board, AACUL Executive Board Chair, CSS Board, CULAC Trustee Board, and CULAC Executive Committee.

Melanie Stillwell, CEO of Western Cooperative Credit Union in Williston, North Dakota, was reappointed to the CUNA Examination & Supervision Subcommittee for a third and final year. This committee makes recommendations to the Advocacy Committee regarding safe, fair, and efficient examinations for federal and state credit unions and makes recommendations regarding the Share Insurance Fund, the CDFI fund, and the Community Development Revolving Loan Program.

Lacey Fetsch, CEO, University FCU in Grand Forks, North Dakota, has been appointed to the CUNA Small Credit Union Committee for a first term. This committee tracks issues affecting small credit unions, promotes unity between credit unions of all sizes, and strives to defend against any threats to the cooperative, not-for-profit, democratic structure. This is a very coveted spot, and one of the most popular national committees.

Jon Griffin, Chief Lending Officer, Capital CU in Bismarck, North Dakota, has been appointed to the CUNA Payments Subcommittee for a first term. The purpose of this committee is to monitor, review and advise CUNA staff and make recommendations to the Advocacy Committee on operational and public policy issues related to payments systems, data security, cybersecurity and credit unions’ access and utilization of the latest developments in payments.