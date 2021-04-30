Dandelion Wishes Market puts the focus on local products, art

Dandelion Wishes Market is creating a community of artists, artisans, crafters, foodies and people who love retail therapy. Rapid City’s new boutique specializes in showcasing the work of local and regional makers.

“I’ve always loved creating things and I like redoing furniture, so it started with that,” owner Debbie Erickson said. “There’s so many great artists out there, and artisans who are making things, and I’d love to be able to feature their items in the store as well as to promote community and helping one another out.”

With the assistance and support of her fiancé, Ron Schuh, Erickson opened Dandelion Wishes Market on April 10 at 2330 W. Main St. Dandelion Wishes Market is in the retail space next to Schuh’s business, Ron’s Café.

For Erickson, who has a home-based bookkeeping business, this is her first retail venture. It’s already become a family affair, because Erickson’s daughters, Mackenzie and Tessa, and daughter-in-law Ashlee Vines-Schuh are creating pieces for the market. Erickson refurbishes furniture that she sells there.