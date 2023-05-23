April 2023 gaming statistics show Deadwood continued on pace to have its biggest gaming year ever.

As of the end of April, 2023 is now up to $466 million in total handle which is almost $7 million more than at this point in 2021 — the highest total annual handle on record when Deadwood experienced an unprecedented betting boom as gamblers entered casinos for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though Deadwood gaming handles were unprecedently high due to unusual circumstances in 2021, casinos had their second biggest year in 2022 when total annual handle fell just 1.55% the previous year.

Compared to last year, April handle is up in all categories. The table game handle increased more than $300,000 (5.26%), the slots handle increased more than $7 million (7.88%) and the sports wager handle was up over $100,000, a massive 33.79% increase from last year. April handle was almost $8 million (7.81%) more than April of last year and puts the total annual handle $14 million (3.22%) ahead of last year at this time.

The most notable increase from April of last year is the almost 34% increase in sports wagering handle. This increase is substantial but the sports wagering handle is inconsequential compared to other types of casino gaming, like slots, which generate some 200 times more revenue.

Though sports wagering is not as popular as other gaming, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association Mike Rodman is glad to see growth and believes it is an important aspect of Deadwood.

“We just want to make sure that Deadwood is a competitive gaming destination and so sports wagering needs to be part of it,” Rodman said. ”We think that's what makes Deadwood a unique gaming destination.”

The average payout casinos receive from sports wagering is much more inconsistent than slot play, which casinos typically bring home 10% of the handle and table games which casinos typically get 20%. In March, casinos took home about 17% of the sports wagering handle and in April they got less than 5%. In April of last year, casinos actually lost money and had to pay almost 4% ($13,734) of the handle to bettors.

Despite the irregular payout and dismal revenue generation, Rodman says sports wagering growth will continue to be a focus in Deadwood.

“[In April of last year] we didn't do very well but it turned around this year and even grew,” Rodman said. “We just feel that sports betting will grow and become more and more popular, and it looks like that’s how it’s playing out. So we’ll have a couple more places open for sports wagering and keep up the growth.”

Looking ahead at hotel sales and a summer calendar packed full of great events, Rodman believes May and June will keep up the record pace.