Deadwood's Midnight Star to rise again

“I don’t know if they’re going to have the same kind of dining as the Midnight Star had when they opened, but they are going to have dining,” Tellinghuisen said

The casino will have to reapply for a gaming license with the South Dakota Gaming Commission.

The Midnight Star name will remain, however, he said.

“They’re looking forward to being part of the Deadwood community. They’re going to hire their employees locally,” Tellinghuisen said.

Costner transformed the historic Phoenix Block building into the Midnight Star in 1991, coming off the glow of his 1990 Oscar-winning film Dances With Wolves, filmed primarily in South Dakota.

The Midnight Star, its lavish interior adorned with Costner film memorabilia, was for many years the star of Deadwood’s gaming industry.

But its luster began to fade because of the proliferation of gaming across the country, legal turmoil involving management, and staff changeover.

Costner shuttered the Midnight Star after a 26-year run.

“The Midnight Star was kind of an iconic building and it was sad to see it sit empty all this time,” Tellinghuisen said. “It’s exciting to see it put back into service.”

