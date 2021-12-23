Deadwood shop ready to roll out a South Dakota whiskey

Deadwood now has its own official South Dakota-made whiskey.

The West River Whiskey Co. shop in Deadwood will introduce West River Whiskey at a whiskey launch and ribbon-cutting at noon Monday.

The shop at 611 Main St. will host in-store tastings and have bottles of West River Whiskey to purchase. Each bottle’s label includes the official Deadwood logo. Some proceeds from sales of each bottle benefit the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce.

The West River Whiskey Co. shop opened in May as a general store that specializes in whiskey- and alcohol-themed products – but it wasn't selling whiskey.

“People enjoyed the store but 90% of people who came were like, ‘Where’s the whiskey?’” said Joel Ellis, who co-owns West River Whiskey Co. with his wife, Alex, and her parents, Julie and Tom Koth.

“It’s been a long process. We’ll finally have the ability to provide (customers) whiskey the next time they come by,” Ellis said.

West River Whiskey is produced by BlackFork Farms near Brandt in eastern South Dakota. The fourth-generation family farm has an artisan distillery and was looking for a western South Dakota outlet for its products.

West River Whiskey has vanilla, caramel and peppery notes to it, with a distinctive grain flavor, Ellis said. It's made from corn smoked with cherry and apple wood, then is double-pot distilled to enhance the purity of the final product.

“All of our grains (in the whiskey) are farmed on the BlackFork Farms property,” he said. “Our product uses what you and I would know as Indian corn. It has a lot of germ, it has a lot of bran and that really enhances the flavor. It gives it a stronger flavor.”

“It’s South Dakota through and through, from the grains that are grown to the distilling and the aging and bottling. It’s all South Dakota. It’s a pretty unique product to the area,” Ellis said.

West River Whiskey Co. is licensed to have a tasting room and a bar in the store, where customers will be able to sample and purchase West River Whiskey and other BlackFork Farms products.

Gordon Ommen is a farmer, entrepreneur and the owner of BlackFork Farms. Ommen grew up at BlackFork Farms and said people are surprised to discover South Dakota-made spirits.

“We’re a craft bourbon distiller and probably the only one of our scale and quality in the upper Midwest. We have a distillery that would rival things people would expect to find in Kentucky, and we’re here in South Dakota,” Ommen said. “We’ve been on a quest to create the finest craft bourbon in the United States. We put a lot of science into it and heart. We’re taking it pretty seriously.”

“We’ve been farming in the area since 1889,” he said. “We’ve been growing native grains, Native American corn and specialty rye and barley, so we decided to make some of this specialty corn into bourbon about seven years ago. … We make bourbon from smoked Indian corn and we found it to be very popular. We’re adding value to South Dakota agriculture.”

BlackFork Farms makes and bottles high-end craft bourbon, private label items and products such as West River Whiskey for its partners.

“It’s a four-year barrel-aged straight bourbon whiskey, and we’re aging that in special air-dried Ozark oak barrels,” Ommen said. “There’s no additives or anything in it. It’s the real McCoy.”

Ommen owns a cabin near Cheyenne Crossing and enjoys the Northern Hills. He’ll be visiting West River Whiskey Co. in January.

“We thought it would be fun to bring our distribution into western South Dakota and have a partner on Main Street in Deadwood,” he said.

The Ellis and Koth families are excited to introduce West River Whiskey, and Ellis said the store is expanding its non-alcoholic items too. The shop has started its own line of clothing with its brand on it complete with the store’s buffalo mascot, Mike Bison. The shop also carries drinkware, Jack Daniel’s seasonings and spices, food items, whiskey barrels and more. West River Whiskey Co. is teaming up with a coffee roaster in Hill City to develop West River Whiskey Co. coffee over the next year or so, Ellis said.

“We encourage anybody to stop in. Whether you like whiskey or not we’ve probably have something for you,” Ellis said.

