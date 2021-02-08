Developers plan to build five-story multi-use building in downtown Rapid City

Lloyd Companies has signed a franchise agreement for a Hyatt Place hotel. It will be called Hyatt Place at Block Five.

“They are very excited for that to be their entry into the Rapid City market,” Quasney said. “Hyatt offers a great experience. They have a nice restaurant and bar that comes along with it, and these Hyatt Places, the way they fit into the community, it was a perfect fit when we started talking to brands about Rapid City.”

“There’s a lot happening in the business community. You have what’s going on with Ellsworth Air Force Base, Monument Health … and the city’s engaging the School of Mines and some ideas from there to grow businesses. You’re going to see a continued demand for business travel, and I think Rapid City is going to outpace much of the country for business travelers,” he said.

The future Block Five will be built on the site where the multi-use Presidents Plaza development had previously been proposed.

Ken Young, Rapid City’s community development director, said the Block Five plan will bring in more housing. It will be situated nearly in the middle of downtown’s the East of Fifth area and the future Sixth Street corridor.