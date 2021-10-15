Disability Employment Awareness Month puts focus on employees' contributions

A community awards breakfast on Oct. 21 will highlight National Disability Employment Awareness Month in Rapid City.
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a campaign that educates the public about disability employment issues and honors the contributions of workers with disabilities nationwide. This year’s theme is “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion.” Rapid City has been recognized nationally as one of the top cities in the United States for employing people with disabilities.
Rapid City’s seventh annual National Disability Employment Awareness Month community awards breakfast will take place at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at The Rushmore Hotel. The breakfast is free. Register to attend at eventbrite.com/e/wdns-annual-breakfast-national-disability-employment-awareness-tickets-178378463787.
The keynote speaker will be Jared Narlock, who owns Peaceful Powers Leadership, a national consulting business. Narlock was recognized by Mayor Steve Allender and the Rapid City Council as the city’s Veteran of the Month in January 2018. Narlock is the author of “Becoming a Peaceful Powered Leader,” and is a recognized leader in human resources.
Four Black Hills area employers will receive recognition awards. Keven Baas, human resource manager of the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn, will be honored for efforts to help individuals reach their full potential. Monument Health’s Human Resource Department will receive the John Fenske Legacy Award in recognition of a team or human resource department that has helped mentor and develop opportunities for people who have disabilities. Lynn’s Dakota Mart of Hot Springs and the Custer Common Cents will be honored for hiring and retaining individuals who have disabilities.
Allender will proclaim October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month in Rapid City during the breakfast. The event is sponsored by the Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities and the Workforce Diversity Network.
Black Hills Works and BH Services (a sister company of Black Hills Works) also are celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Thanks to more than 40 businesses that partner with Black Hills Works, inclusion is happening in the region. One example is Liv Hospitality, which hired a crew from BH Services for Country Inn and Suites in July.
"It has made a huge difference since Black Hills Works has joined our team here at Country Inn,” said Krista Espinoza, general manager of Country Inn and Suites. “They are reliable, hard-working, always here with a smile on their face, and happy and ready to work! They get the job done and they've just done amazing for us and our company."
The vocational staff at Black Hills Works and BH Services help individuals identify their strengths and develop skills with the goal of attaining employment with Black Hills Works business partners. Services include:
Individualized employment support: Working with individual businesses to find the right employees.
Job site training: Professional staff assist employees in learning essential job functions.
Ongoing support: Employment Support Specialists are available to ensure continued success in the workplace and address issues as they arise.
Work Opportunity Tax Credit Assistance: Employers who hire individuals with disabilities may be eligible for a tax credit.
Businesses that are seeking employees can find more information at blackhillsworks.org or by calling 605-343-4550.
National Disability Employment Awareness Month began in 1945, when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” In 1962, the word “physically” was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.