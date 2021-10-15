Disability Employment Awareness Month puts focus on employees' contributions

A community awards breakfast on Oct. 21 will highlight National Disability Employment Awareness Month in Rapid City.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a campaign that educates the public about disability employment issues and honors the contributions of workers with disabilities nationwide. This year’s theme is “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion.” Rapid City has been recognized nationally as one of the top cities in the United States for employing people with disabilities.

Rapid City’s seventh annual National Disability Employment Awareness Month community awards breakfast will take place at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at The Rushmore Hotel. The breakfast is free. Register to attend at eventbrite.com/e/wdns-annual-breakfast-national-disability-employment-awareness-tickets-178378463787.

The keynote speaker will be Jared Narlock, who owns Peaceful Powers Leadership, a national consulting business. Narlock was recognized by Mayor Steve Allender and the Rapid City Council as the city’s Veteran of the Month in January 2018. Narlock is the author of “Becoming a Peaceful Powered Leader,” and is a recognized leader in human resources.