Discover strengths at Women in Leadership event

Women are invited to discover and learn how to leverage their strengths at the SD CEO West Women’s Business Center’s Women in Leadership Series July 26-28 in Spearfish. Registration is open through July 22.

Empowering women to find satisfaction, peace and success in the workplace is the focus of the Women in Leadership Series: Find Your West, which will be at The Barn at Aspen Acres in Spearfish. The cost is $299, which includes a ticket to the SD CEO’s 11th annual Women’s Business Summit on Aug. 30 at The Lodge at Deadwood.

Register for the Women in Leadership Series online at bhsu.edu/sdceo/Events/Signature%20Events/women-leadership-summer-series or by phone at 605-642-6435.

Women in Leadership Series: Find Your West is designed to offer women from diverse industries an opportunity to develop leadership strategies and enhance their leadership styles – all centered around the Clifton Gallup Strengths Assessment.

Each attendee will receive a full Strength Finders Assessment that will be incorporated into each day of event. The assessment helps people maximize their potential by understanding who they are and who they can become.

The Women in Leadership Series is intentionally a smaller, more intimate event than many other SD CEO events.

“It’s designed to propel personal growth. You really get to collaborate and communicate with other attendees, so having a smaller number is a lot more powerful for that,” said Bailey Sadowsky, marketing specialist with SD CEO West. “If you really want to dive in deep (to personal development), you make sure you make room in your budget for this.”

Presenters at Women in Leadership Series: Find Your West are accomplished business professionals, business owners and community leaders. The presenters will be Michelle May, a certified Gallup Strengths Based Leadership Coach and the owner of Gate Consulting in Spearfish; Emma DeVos, owner and CEO of Innovative Nonprofit in Mitchell; Stephanie Dowling, director of Strategic Communications at Black Hills Energy; Jen Blake, news director at KOTA Territory/KEVN Black Hills Fox in Rapid City; and Clarissa Thompson, owner of Clarissa Mae Yoga in Spearfish.

“The Women in Leadership Series is the foundation for developing lifelong leadership skills. From novice to advanced, participants will apply their understanding and insights the moment they leave the leadership sessions,” said Michelle Kane, director of SD CEO West.

Women will learn to identify their personal strengths and potential roadblocks and position themselves as leaders. They’ll learn innovative approaches to addressing conflict in the workplace and that will help them understand what they and their colleagues have to offer. Women also will learn tools for giving and receiving feedback, for successfully getting their ideas heard and for crafting a personal and community brand that authentically reflects them.

“This year, we really wanted to focus on personal and community branding, and the Clifton Strength Finder fit in with it because they have you find your top five strengths,” Sadowsky said. “Each individual … gets to know the presenters and they’re there to be one-on-one with you as you go through this process.”

Women also will learn how self-care fits into their career, and how to prepare for a future of uncertainty so they can return to their workplaces empowered and transformed. Additionally, each woman will receive an updated professional headshot.

“It’s really just about the endless opportunities. It’s learning how to take your strengths and seeing how you can best fit your organization and boost them forward … or your business or personal life,” Sadowsky said.

The Women’s Business Summit on Aug. 30 will feature returning guest presenters Carol Grannis and Cindy Maher of Leading Edge Coaching and Development. Specializing in learning through laughter, Grannis and Maher combine teaching techniques with live improvisational comedy. They help teams and businesses engage employees and strengthen relationships in and outside the organization.