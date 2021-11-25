Downtown ready to welcome Small Business Saturday shoppers

Downtown Rapid City hopes to put shoppers in a holiday mood for Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday encourages people to shop at locally owned businesses in Rapid City. The day coincides with Saturday’s festivities to kick off the holiday season – Winter Market, the downtown Christmas tree lighting, and the Festival of Lights parade.

For Small Business Saturday, the Downtown Business Group will host a Shop the Block booth on the patio of Who’s Toy House. From noon to 4 p.m., shoppers can stop by for free coffee and hot cocoa, pick up reusable Small Business Saturday totes and swag, and enter the Downtown Holiday giveaway for a chance to win $50 and $500 Downtown Rapid City gift cards.

Individual downtown businesses will host special events including open houses, wine tasting, giveaways and more. Parking will be free downtown on Saturday, although no parking will be allowed after 4:30 p.m. along the Festival of Lights parade route.

Domico Rodriguez, president of Main Street Square, said Wednesday that downtown Rapid City is already seeing a lot of foot traffic and activity at the ice rink that has reopened for the season. He said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic seems to have put renewed emphasis on the importance of shopping locally.

“Shop local to support the local businesses seems to be a common theme,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve seen a reintroduction to downtown Rapid City over the course of the last 10 to 12 months. It’s been really refreshing. We’re expecting a big day (on Small Business Saturday). We’re excited to continue to reintroduce downtown Rapid City to the public.”

The Winter Market takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. at Main Street Square, where local vendors will sell hand-crafted goods such as custom wood carvings, ornaments, jewelry, home décor, wreaths, jams, honey and salsas. Black Hills Figure Skating Club will perform at 2 and 4:30 p.m., and musicians Luke Graves, Sophia Beatty, and Bobby and Parker Sundby will entertain throughout the afternoon.

After a day of shopping, Rapid City’s holiday celebration begins with the Christmas tree lighting at Main Street Square at 4:56 p.m. and the 23rd annual Festival of Lights parade at 6 p.m.

