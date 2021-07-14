E-bike rentals gaining traction in the Black Hills

“We’d never been e-bikers but we had been regular bikers. After about five miles of pedaling (a manually powered bike) you’re tired of it. With e-bikes, we rode 30 miles in two or two and a half hours. We had such a ball doing that,” Bryce said.

“When I got back from vacation, Ashley and I said the Black Hills needs this. We need access to beautiful scenery that’s beyond the main roads,” he said. “A lot of people haven’t experienced truly what an e-bike is and what it can do for you. It really makes you feel like a kid again.”

Bryce approached his friends Kristi and Kyle Sander about launching an e-bike rental business. Bryce is a nurse anesthetist at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Kristi is a sonographer at Dakota Radiology. Kyle teaches in the Rapid City Area Schools. He’s an avid hobby cyclist who’s knowledgeable about the mechanics of bicycles.

Though none of them has ever been in business before, Bryce and the Sanders all saw the benefits e-biking could bring to the region.

“The e-bikes, (Jason and Ashley) loved them. They rode them all day. The big thing that appealed is they were able to ride them around town where there wasn’t a lot of parking available,” Kristi said.