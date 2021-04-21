EchoWorks celebrates milestone with recycling event Saturday

EchoWorks, a program of Black Hills Works, has achieved a significant milestone just in time for Earth Day.

"Earlier this month, we officially hit the 50,000-pound mark for electronic waste collected," said Randy Sheppard, e-recycling supervisor for EchoWorks. “That total includes over 1,273 hard drives that we destroyed, protecting the privacy of our customers.”

In celebration of this milestone and as a thank you to the community, EchoWorks will host community collection event from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at Black Hills Farmers Market. EchoWorks will collect only computers and cell phones and offer free hard drive destruction.

EchoWorks employs two people with disabilities who have helped to process more than four tons of electronics for recycling.

“They are great employees,” Sheppard said. “They both like to do different things. Joey enjoys disassembling the electronics to sort for recycling. Blaze is more about moving boxes, greeting customers and helping me pick up electronics from our business partners. They complement each other perfectly.”