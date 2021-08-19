EchoWorks sends 34,000 pounds of electronic waste to recycling facility

This week, EchoWorks in Rapid City sent 34,649 pounds of electronic waste to a certified electronic recycling facility in Wisconsin, the nearest available option.
EchoWorks is a division of Black Hills Works that operates at Western Dakota Tech. EchoWorks accepts computers, keyboards, flat screen monitors, cell phones, tablets, DVRs, Blueray and DVD/CD players, toner cartridges, projection televisions and more for recycling.
EchoWorks partners with WDT's professional trucking program to help reduce the cost of transportation and, when school is in session, provide students with on-the-road training. EchoWorks' inaugural semi-trailer truckload of electronic waste was transported by Jay Banick, director of WDT’s professional truck driving program.
“Thanks to the wonderful community support we have had, I was running out of space,” said Randy Sheppard, EchoWorks’ E-Recycling supervisor. “I’m grateful Jay could step in, as classes are not in session right now. I’m looking forward to giving students some driving experience with our next load.”
EchoWorks employs two people with disabilities, Blaze Johnson and Joey Gilbert. Since opening to the public in January 2020, EchoWorks has collected more than 73,165 pounds of electronics from businesses and members of the community. To date, 67,779 pounds of electronics have been processed, including 1,817 pounds of shredded hard drives. Additionally, 28,901 pounds of printers, tin and steel were sent to Pacific Steel, which partners with EchoWorks to properly dispose of these items. Also, 3,118 pounds of plastic has been removed.
“Blaze and Joey have disassembled 35 tons of electronics, which is remarkable,” Sheppard said. “Nearly every electronic item we get has to be taken apart, hard drives are shredded to protect privacy, and all the components are sorted for processing. The guys were really proud, rightfully so, to see the semi-load full of all their work.
“There’s really nothing else in our community like EchoWorks,” Sheppard said. “We are providing employment to people with disabilities, offering experience for students, and keeping dangerous electronic waste out of the landfill. We are really grateful to all of our customers who have helped us accomplish these goals.”
For more information, go to blackhillsworks.org/programs-services/enterprises/echoworks/ or call 605-718-3000.