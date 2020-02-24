Eco-conscious Rapid City company competing for $50K

Bestowed Essentials, a Rapid City-based company, is competing for a $50,000 FedEx Small Business Grant and needs the public’s support to win. If her company gets the funding, owner Callee Ackland wants to invest in creating jobs and expanding her line of environmentally-friendly personal care and home goods.

Bestowed Essentials is a wholesale manufacturing company that makes zero-waste products and sells them in more than 150 locations in the United States and Canada. In three years, it has grown into the largest handmade soap company in South Dakota, Ackland said. The company is run and staffed entirely by women.

The FedEx Small Business Grant contest will award 12 prizes, Ackland said. The first place winner will receive $50,000, the second place winner will receive $30,000 and 10 third place winners will each receive $15,000. In order to win, Bestowed Essentials needs the public to vote for it online at smallbusinessgrant.fedex.com/home/detail/0cc22148-2068-4bfd-83ee-2feee8429a56#/gallery/detail/0cc22148-2068-4bfd-83ee-2feee8429a56.

People can vote daily through March 8, Ackland said. In addition to the grant funds, each of the 12 winners will receive a trip to FedEx headquarters for small business consulting and coaching. Winners also receive some FedEx printing services.