Eco-conscious Rapid City company competing for $50K

Bestowed Essentials, a Rapid City-based company, is competing for a $50,000 FedEx Small Business Grant and needs the public’s support to win. If her company gets the funding, owner Callee Ackland wants to invest in creating jobs and expanding her line of environmentally-friendly personal care and home goods.
Bestowed Essentials is a wholesale manufacturing company that makes zero-waste products and sells them in more than 150 locations in the United States and Canada. In three years, it has grown into the largest handmade soap company in South Dakota, Ackland said. The company is run and staffed entirely by women.
The FedEx Small Business Grant contest will award 12 prizes, Ackland said. The first place winner will receive $50,000, the second place winner will receive $30,000 and 10 third place winners will each receive $15,000. In order to win, Bestowed Essentials needs the public to vote for it online at smallbusinessgrant.fedex.com/home/detail/0cc22148-2068-4bfd-83ee-2feee8429a56#/gallery/detail/0cc22148-2068-4bfd-83ee-2feee8429a56.
People can vote daily through March 8, Ackland said. In addition to the grant funds, each of the 12 winners will receive a trip to FedEx headquarters for small business consulting and coaching. Winners also receive some FedEx printing services.
“Whether we win $50,000 or $15,000, any of that would be amazing. We would be using it to expand our mission of making the (eco-conscious) lifestyle more affordable and accessible, being able to create more local jobs and getting our projects into more small towns all over the United States,” Ackland said.
“We’d be hoping to add one to four new (jobs) immediately,” she said. “From there, we’d be able to make more products and get more wholesale accounts and keep growing.”
“The FedEx grant will … improve our capacity to order bulk ingredients and packaging, which will lower our costs and make our products more affordable to anyone seeking sustainable alternatives. We will also hire an account manager to increase our accessibility in small towns across the U.S. The FedEx print services will be invaluable as we offer even more free educational resources and workshops on environmental issues,” Ackland said.
Bestowed Essentials initially grew out of the soap-making hobby Ackland started while serving in the U.S. Navy. The success of Bestowed Essentials inspired Ackland to launch a retail outlet, Hippie Haven, in December in downtown Rapid City. Hippie Haven carries products from Bestowed Essentials and other carefully vetted sources that meet Ackland’s requirements for being eco-conscious.
Ackland said local response to her Hippie Haven retail shop has been positive. Customers are liking the products and the store's special events, such as an upcoming book swap on Feb. 22. While looking for reading material, customers will be able to sample locally produced vegan doughnuts and purchase Scobi Kombucha.
“We’ve had incredible community support. We’ve been blown away. We’ve been able to introduce more recycling options. We’re doing a lot of events and donating our space for events outside business hours,” Ackland said.
However, because the FedEx contest focuses on companies that have a national reach, Ackland said she submitted Bestowed Essentials as a contender for a small business grant.
Bestowed Essentials currently makes soaps, hair care and personal care products, kitchen and laundry goods. Customers who shop at Hippie Haven have been requesting items Ackland wants to add to the product line.
“If we win the money, one of our most requested products is bulk liquid shampoo and conditioner, and dishwasher detergent,” Ackland said. “Those are the biggest, most requested things we haven’t be able to get to yet, but this grant would help us develop that. That would help so many people cut down on amount of plastic waste in their home.”
For more information about Ackland's businesses, go to bestowedessentials.com/ or hippiehavenshop.com/, or listen to Ackland's podcast about zero-waste living at hippiehavenpodcast.com/.