In September, Tom Johnson was introduced as the new President and CEO of Elevate Rapid City. A Wyoming native, Tom most recently served as Director of Community Engagement and Economic Development at Colorado State University. He was responsible for community and economic development programs throughout Colorado and was the architect behind several key initiatives that helped shape and guide the state’s economic future. Prior to that, he created a number of programs for the Wyoming Business Council to expand economic development in that state.
Tom’s strong background and focus on economic impact align perfectly with the overall vision guiding Elevate Rapid City: to elevate the quality of life and increase employment opportunities for everybody who calls Rapid City home. Under his leadership, Elevate Rapid City aggressive goals of economic expansion, job creation, and revenue growth
Elevate Rapid City is a joint venture between four leading private sector economic development groups: the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce, Rapid City Economic Development Partnership, South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority, and the Economic Development Foundation’s Ascent Innovation, all working together to achieve common goals.
The group was created with the input of more than 100 community leaders, a process that gave small business owners a seat at the table alongside some of the region’s bigger players.
This collaborative partnership represents a unique attempt to streamline resources and foster a spirit of inclusivity within the community. It’s a bold, untested approach to strategic economic development and growth, akin to a start-up company blazing a trail through uncharted territory, and is already attracting regional and national attention.
The benefits of this innovative alliance are many. By creating a unified umbrella organization tasked with providing high-level guidance — essentially directing traffic — each individual entity can focus on its own important work at hand, letting Elevate Rapid City worry about funding and other day-to-day minutiae.
Think of it as an orchestra: everybody has their own piece to play, but they need a to coordinate and direct, turning all the separate parts into a finished symphony. It’s an approach designed to eliminate overlap and bring everybody’s shared goals together under one unified vision. In short, it’s an investment in the future of Rapid City.
You have free articles remaining.
Under the guidance of the city’s top business and government leaders, this public/private “partnership with a purpose” is focused on bringing employment opportunities to Rapid City.
An important first step is educating big companies that Rapid City is able to compete with other regional centers such as Sioux Falls, Omaha and Fargo. This involves selling the city as a tight-knit community with many desirable attributes — not just for corporations, but for employees and their families as well.
Intangibles such as arts and education are key. The area’s strong military affiliation, including Ellsworth Air Force Base, the South Dakota Army National Guard, and the Air National Guard, is another positive. The Air Force’s announcement earlier this year that Ellsworth was selected as the first location for the new B-21 Raider bomber will have positive regional repercussions for many years to come and primes the area for additional growth.
Tom Johnson is convinced that diversity and inclusivity will be the guiding forces behind Elevate Rapid City’s ongoing mission, foundations that will also help position Rapid City as an attractive destination for investment and growth. He credits his past successes on his ability to involve a large group of people to help execute his vision and looks forward to developing relationships and working closely with members of the community.
“Leadership isn’t a one-man ,” he says. “It take a , and Rapid City has a lot of great talent and wisdom to draw from. I’m excited for all the positive things we’ll be able to achieve together.”
There are many exciting things happening in the community, and the leadership and strategic vision driving Elevate Rapid City promise a bright future for .