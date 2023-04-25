South Dakota Trade, nonprofit association, opened its doors this week during the 2023 Governor’s Office Economic Development (GOED) Annual Conference. The organization will partner with public and private organizations to help local businesses navigate international trade for South Dakota.

Elevate Rapid City has partnered with the organization to establish its office at the David Lust Accelerator Building. The new office will help West River-based businesses looking to export their goods and services by providing free and confidential international trade consulting. Elevate Business Retention and Expansion Manager Kallie Ruland will expand her responsibilities and also serve as the Trade Specialist for South Dakota Trade.

"We understand the importance of helping our local businesses thrive, and partnering with SD Trade to offer a West River office in Rapid City will do just that,” President and CEO of Elevate Tom Johnson Rapid City said. “This collaboration will not only benefit our ag neighbors as they feed the world, but also provide regional companies with the resources needed to succeed in international trade. Elevate Rapid City is proud to work alongside SD Trade, as we strive to elevate the region for all."

"We are proud to be partnering with Tom, Kallie, and the rest of the team at Elevate Rapid City to provide international trade services to western South Dakota," President and CEO of South Dakota Trade Luke Lindberg said. "Our partnership will ensure companies across the region receive access to the tools they need to succeed in expanding their global footprint."