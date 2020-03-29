Embracing the new normal in business

Managing the demands of work and family is challenging in the best of times for women who run businesses. Coping with economic stressors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will require women entrepreneurs to lean into community and collaboration perhaps more than ever before.
“There is an overall level of fear that has nothing to do with business, but this (pandemic) is unlike anything we’ve dealt with as a business community. Women are trying to respond but also trying to protect their family as well as their employees and … pay their other bills. This is a level of emotional impact that I don’t think has ever been seen,” said Michelle Kane, director of the SD CEO Women’s Business Center at Black Hills State University in Spearfish. “It’s the uncertainty … and nobody was prepared for this immediate stop of revenue.”
Abrupt business closures, employee lay-offs and shifts to working more online and at home could become long-term trends for entrepreneurs. Adapting to changes caused by the coronavirus “is going to fundamentally change the way we all do business,” Kane said. “We’re about to be seriously tested and we’re about to dramatically have things change. This is going to be huge if we look at it in a positive way."
SD CEO offers training, business assistance and networking opportunities to current and aspiring entrepreneurs. Kane is providing free, confidential one-on-one business advising sessions by phone for business owners. Anyone who wants to schedule an appointment or who has questions can contact Kane at Michelle.Kane@bhsu.edu.
“One of the big things I keep telling women is this might be the new way of work, so we’re doing to have to think of things differently,” Kane said. “When things are getting back to normal … we need to consider new ways of working. It’s probably never going to go back to the way it was, and as business owners, we have to be aware that not only are we changing, the way we are going to sell our services and products … are going to change.”
Pamela Selberg, service area manager for the Small Business Administration office in Rapid City, believes the move toward more people working from home could become a long-lasting shift for businesses.
“I think a lot of people did feel guilty about working from home, and this (pandemic) has given people permission … to say, ‘I can work from home and it does work.’ You are going to be efficient and it is OK. Maybe we will see the positives about working from home,” she said.
Kane’s role is helping business owners figure out how to move forward.
“Having other people to bounce ideas around with – that’s where the Women’s Business Center can help. We can be that objective resource,” Kane said. “I have clients who are aspiring entrepreneurs and … we’re already starting to talk about what does their business plan look like based on what we’re learning now? Let’s step back and think about how our business model is going to need to change.”
Women, by nature, tend to take on fear and stress while trying to take care of everyone else, Kane said.
“As women, we’re doing a million things. We don’t ask for help but this (coronavirus crisis) is on a huge scale,” she said. “Now your kids are home and how are you going to be running your business? That adds a whole new level of complication.”
“It’s hard being a leader and it’s hard being a mom and it’s hard being a community member,” Kane said. “I think what makes women business owners so fabulous is their empathy and compassion and care. I think our women business owners are struggling so much.”
“We have a lot of caring women business owners that are trying to do the best for their staff and sometimes they do it at the expense of themselves,” she said. “Every decision we make right now is difficult for business owners.”
Kane describes her job as part business advisor, part life coach.
“I try to be a good listener and offer suggestions and ideas. … There’s no fine line when you’re a business owner and your personal life all mixes and matches,” Kane said.
What makes the coronavirus pandemic so different from other disasters is that it is affecting businesses nationwide, Selberg said. Typically, a storm, flood or manmade crisis like a mass shooting tends to have greatest impact in a community or state.
“This is everybody,” Selberg said. “When people are backed into a corner, it’s trying to give them the empowerment to say, ‘What are my options? What can I do?””
Ultimately, Kane and Selberg encourage business owners to support one another. Selberg said she is already seeing that in action, including on social media and online webchats.
“One thing I have noticed is that sense of … ‘I’m going to find a way to help you.’ I think it’s opened up their community spirit to say, ‘I get what you’re going through,’” Selberg said. “It’s a community spirit of people digging in and saying, ‘Maybe I know somebody that could help.’”
Kane said the SD CEO is considering future online events that give women in the Black Hills business community opportunities to network.
“It’s showing the value of collaboration, not hard-hitting competition. Those businesses are going to come out of this and be stronger because of relationships they created before (coronavirus) happened,” Kane said. “The people we have in our networks … are so critical for that support for business owners and business women.”
