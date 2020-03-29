Embracing the new normal in business

“One of the big things I keep telling women is this might be the new way of work, so we’re doing to have to think of things differently,” Kane said. “When things are getting back to normal … we need to consider new ways of working. It’s probably never going to go back to the way it was, and as business owners, we have to be aware that not only are we changing, the way we are going to sell our services and products … are going to change.”

Pamela Selberg, service area manager for the Small Business Administration office in Rapid City, believes the move toward more people working from home could become a long-lasting shift for businesses.

“I think a lot of people did feel guilty about working from home, and this (pandemic) has given people permission … to say, ‘I can work from home and it does work.’ You are going to be efficient and it is OK. Maybe we will see the positives about working from home,” she said.

Kane’s role is helping business owners figure out how to move forward.