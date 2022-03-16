Employee purchases Everybody's Bookstore in Rapid City

There’s good news for west Rapid City book lovers. The longtime business Everybody’s Bookstore has a new owner, Jessie Polenz. After working at the store for a few years, she decided to take the leap into entrepreneurship and will become the store’s owner on March 23.

For customers, Polenz hopes the transition will be smooth with few changes, except for more bookshelves being added in April. Store hours will change slightly; the new hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to give people time to stop in and browse on their way home from work, Polenz said. If there’s enough interest from the community, Polenz will consider opening on Sundays, too.

“It’s a perfectly viable bookstore right now. We sell books. That’s what we do. It works,” Polenz said Tuesday. “The majority of people who come in say, ‘I have a Kindle and I never touch it. I need a real book.”

Current owner Lori Speirs will assist Polenz at the store for an undetermined length of time to ease the transition.

Speirs has owned Everybody’s Bookstore since 1995 and moved it from its Fifth Street store to present location at 3321 W. Main St. in 1998. The store fills a niche in that area of the city, and the location came with a much-needed parking lot, Speirs said.

Before owning the bookstore, Speirs worked in speech therapy and home day care. Now, Speirs is retiring. She put the store up for sale last summer.

“I’ll miss the store and the people and customers I’ve become acquainted with,” Speirs said. “After 26 years, it felt like time to retire.”

She’s enjoyed the peaceful atmosphere at the store, which specializes in used books and maps.

“When people come in they’re pretty relaxed and wanting to browse,” Speirs said. “There’s a lot of people who spend their work time on screens and they don’t want to be on screens in their off time.”

Speirs is looking forward to traveling and visiting her children who live out of state. Chuckling, Speirs said she also has a stack of books she wants to read. She especially enjoys Diana Gabaldon’s books and John Sandford’s Prey series.

For Polenz, owning a bookstore might be her dream job. She carries a book with her at all times and doesn’t own a television because she’d rather read. She, too, likes Gabaldon’s books, as well as mysteries and books by Craig Johnson.

“I’ve always loved books. Books are definitely my main thing,” she said. “My sister and I hike every Thursday. Our favorite part is we take a book and read in the woods.”

After Everybody’s Business had been on the market for a few months and Speirs thought she might have to shut down the store, Polenz took action.

“I never intended to own a business,” she said. “I thought maybe I can figure this out. I dove into the whole thing of learning the ropes of running a business and getting it all together.”

“I really felt like I would rather put more effort in and learn to run a business than lose the bookstore entirely,” Polenz said. "I don't want to see the bookstore close."

Speirs has mentored her in business ownership, Polenz said, and Polenz credits Dona Leavens, regional director at the South Dakota Small Business Development Center, for being a valuable resource. Polenz has a GoFundMe (gofundme.com/f/help-jessie-purchase-everybodys-bookstore) and invites the community to help her buy Everybody’s Bookstore.

Polenz said Everybody’s Bookstore will be a family affair. Her two sisters will help her in the store, and her dad is going to build bookshelves.

“What I’m excited about is building more shelves. We’ve still got crates full of books. My dad is a fantastic carpenter so … we’ll have a bookshelf building day so we can get books up on those,” she said.

Polenz doesn’t plan a grand opening, but she does plan to celebrate the new bookshelves by taking books for trade again beginning in April. Book donations are always welcome.

Speirs said Everybody’s Bookstore customers are always particularly looking for Harry Potter books and novels by Agatha Christie, Lee Child and Louis L’Amour. Follow the Everybody’s Bookstore Facebook page for updates about the store.

There’s good news for west Rapid City book lovers. The longtime business Everybody’s Bookstore has a new owner, Jessie Polenz. After working at the store for a few years, Polenz decided to take the leap into entrepreneurship and becomes the store’s owner March 23.

For customers, Polenz hopes the transition will be smooth with few changes, except for more bookshelves being added in April. Store hours will change slightly; the new hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday to give people time to stop in and browse on their way home from work, Polenz said. If there’s enough interest from the community, Polenz will consider opening on Sundays, too.

“It’s a perfectly viable bookstore right now. We sell books. That’s what we do. It works,” Polenz said. “The majority of people who come in say, ‘I have a Kindle and I never touch it. I need a real book.'"

Current owner Lori Speirs will assist Polenz at the store for an undetermined length of time to ease the transition.

Speirs has owned Everybody’s Bookstore since November 1995, and moved it from its Fifth Street store to present westside location at 3321 W. Main St. in 1998. The store fills a niche in that area of the city, and the location came with a much-needed parking lot, Speirs said.

Before owning the bookstore, Speirs had careers in speech therapy and home day care. Now, Speirs is retiring and she put the store up for sale last summer.

“I’ll miss the store and the people and customers I’ve become acquainted with,” Speirs said. “After 26 years, it felt like time to retire.”

She’s enjoyed the peaceful atmosphere at the store, which specializes in used books and maps.

“When people come in they’re pretty relaxed and wanting to browse,” Speirs said. “There’s a lot of people who spend their work time on screens and they don’t want to be on screens in their off time.”

Speirs is looking forward to traveling and visiting her children who live out of state. Chuckling, Speirs said she also has a stack of books she wants to read. She especially enjoys Diana Gabaldon’s books and John Sandford’s Prey series.

For Polenz, owning a bookstore might be her dream job. She carries a book with her at all times and doesn’t own a television because she’d rather read. She, too, likes Gabaldon’s books, as well as mysteries and books by Craig Johnson.

“I’ve always loved books. Books are definitely my main thing,” she said. “My sister and I hike every Thursday. Our favorite part is we take a book and read in the woods.”

After Everybody’s Business had been on the market for a few months and Speirs thought she might have to shut down the store, Polenz took action.

“I never intended to own a business,” Polenz said. “I thought maybe I can figure this out. I dove into the whole thing of learning the ropes of running a business and getting it all together.”

“I really felt like I would rather put more effort in and learn to run a business than lose the bookstore entirely,” Polenz said. "I don't want to see the bookstore close."

Speirs has mentored her in business ownership, Polenz said, and Polenz credits Dona Leavens, regional director at the South Dakota Small Business Development Center, for being a valuable resource. Polenz has a GoFundMe (gofundme.com/f/help-jessie-purchase-everybodys-bookstore) and invites the community to help her buy Everybody’s Bookstore.

Polenz said Everybody’s Bookstore will be a family affair. Her two sisters will help her in the store, and her dad is going to build bookshelves.

“What I’m excited about is building more shelves. We’ve still got crates full of books. My dad is a fantastic carpenter so … we’ll have a bookshelf building day so we can get books up on those,” Polenz said.

Polenz isn't planning a grand opening, but she does plan to celebrate the new bookshelves by taking books for trade again beginning in April. Book donations are always welcome.

Speirs said Everybody’s Bookstore customers are always particularly looking for Harry Potter books and novels by Agatha Christie, Lee Child and Louis L’Amour. Follow the Everybody’s Bookstore Facebook page for updates about the store.