Douglas Bachand has been in search of the ideal skis, ones that would give him the best of all worlds and be able to tackle anything a snowy scene could present to him.
When he wasn't finding what he wanted in skis, he decided to make his own – and a business was born. Bachand, a 2018 graduate of South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, started Full Send Ski Company and is the state's only ski company.
Bachand's love of skiing — and from where his company evolved — began when he was younger and became what he described as more like an addiction.
While growing up in Pierre, Bachand said, his father Paul began taking him skiing starting in grade school and continuing on and off through high school. After graduating from T.F. Riggs High School in 2013, Bachand came to the Black Hills to attend Mines, where the skiing continued. He skied about 40 times his first year at the college, and that annual number grew from there.
“Once I got out here, I couldn't wait to ski,” he said.
His love of the sport came from the sense of adventure it brings, and that a skier can be challenged without competing against someone. Its gain through Bachand was Playstation's loss. Bachand said he saved up money to buy a PS4 console, but everytime he got around several hundreds of dollars built up, he saw a sale on skis.
“I haven't bought the PS4 yet, obviously,” he said. “I just kept buying more and more skis.”
What Bachand struggled with, however, was finding the right kind of ski for himself. Some skis focused on stability; some were good stiff, charging skis; some were fun and playful. But he was looking for something that caught the middle ground and could be versatile.
“There's a lot of great skis out there,” he said. “None of them hit the mark perfectly for what I wanted them to do.”
Bachand also began re-evaluating his course of study at Mines. He was in mechanical engineering for his first 3½ years at the college, but began realizing it wasn't for him. He switched to industrial engineering, which put him more in tune with what he was looking for and opened up opportunities for him. He started studying aspects such as manufacturing technique, and that flowed together with his desire to make a new kind of ski.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the company's website, fullsendskico.com, Bachand — who graduated from Mines in May 2018 — and his father started designing skis in the fall of 2016. Douglas and his father are partners in Full Send.
There are two styles of skis available on the website: the Eviscerator 106 and the Eviscerator 95. The numbers in each name refer to that ski's width in millimeters underfoot. The description of each ski is broken down into three categories: Not Tech Jargon, which describes the advantages of the ski; Tech Jargon with specific measurements; and Materials.
The Eviscerator 106 is described on the website as being able to handle any type of condition, while the Eviscerator 95 is more for tight-turning. Costs range from $800 to $1,000.
Each kind of ski can have carbon fiber added to increase the charging ability while reducing the playfulness, the website says. The skis' material includes laminated bamboo cores for the backbones, with a wrapping of 22 ounces in fiberglass.
Bachand said the skis are manufactured in the garage of his parents' cabin near Nemo. The skis were made as the orders come in this year.
The company's website also features shirts, koozies and hats with the Full Send logo on them.
Bachand said he is happy with how things are going so far with the company, and said the people who got skis from a low-end production run conducted this year have not reported any issues. He has just completed testing on a 113 model, and plans to build up some inventory during this summer.
The name of the company reflects the attitude that Bachand, who had no experience with woodworking or composite layout prior to starting the company, has brought into his endeavor. Full send refers to a tongue-in-cheek reference to skier trying something outside of their comfort zone.
“That's kind of me building skis,” he said.