Federal program puts student on fast-track to a career as a barber

By this time next year, Dylan Pourier of Box Elder could be well established in his career as a barber. With the help of the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act, Pourier is able to work and pursue an education at South Dakota Barber College.

The Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act is a federal program through the U.S. Department of Labor. The program assists adults of all ages who want to change careers, need job training or want to get an education to get a better job.

“We have things on the job trainings, apprenticeships — it depends on what best fits the clients,” said Jadyn Gregg, an employment specialist with the Department of Labor. “We can help with resumes, mock interviews, career exploration and helping people see what’s out there. It’s a pretty broad range of things we might be able to help with, seeing what their needs are and how we can get them fit into the workforce.”

The partnership between WIOA and South Dakota Barber College is new. The college is an approved training provider for the WIOA program. Pourier is the college’s first student to use WIOA, said Donnie Joseph, founder and director of the South Dakota Barber College.

“The job market is growing. (Barbering) is one of the fastest-growing professions in the United States and specifically in South Dakota,” Joseph said. “Now you can go to a barber college and get out in the workforce and you can make a very great living.”

“For people that need it and that are going to work hard, it’s a great opportunity. We’re working with (the Department of Labor) and their job is to create jobs and help the job market, and we’re a school that’s trying to create jobs, so it’s been a really good partnership,” he said.

Each person is evaluated to determine what WIOA services might best serve them and whether that person is a good fit for WIOA. Funding for education is an option that may be provided if it fits a client’s needs, Gregg said.

“It’s not an entitlement program,” Gregg said. “We do an enrollment process and Dylan was deemed eligible for the program. … There are a lot of steps on both ends showing us (an individual) would be able to stick with it. What we look at is if they are willing and able to do everything we ask and … really apply themselves and finish the training.”

The enrollment process helped determine whether Pourier was a good fit for barber college, would be able to support himself in the workforce, and therefore was a good match for WIOA, Gregg said.

The barber college referred Pourier to WIOA. Without the program, Pourier said his chance to go to barber college might have been years away, because he would have had to work and save up tuition money before he could enroll. He’d previously attended Black Hills State University, where he played basketball but wasn’t sure college was the right path for him.

“School is not my forte and I didn’t have a major picked out,” said Pourier, who celebrated his 21st birthday this month. “I needed to find something to do. (Barbering) is something I’ve always had an interest in, and I appreciate people who take time with their hair.”

Pourier’s mother, a cosmetologist, partly inspired her son’s career choice. Pourier said he enjoys talking to people, which also makes barbering a good fit.

Pourier works as a waiter at Firehouse Brewing Company in the evenings and attends barber college during the day. He paid for his tool kit, the deposit and enrollment fees, and $430 a month toward his barber college tuition. Funding from WIOA pays the balance — about 60% of the cost. He’s enrolled in a program that will take about nine months to complete. The college sends monthly reports to the Department of Labor about Pourier’s progress.

“I really like it. I like the environment of the college and they really actually care about you. It’s still new and fairly small so the connection from the instructors is really good,” Pourier said.

“It’s people like Dylan that take advantage of opportunities and come in and (do the work) with a smile on his face,” Joseph said.

Gregg is working closely with Pourier until he graduates. Then, she hopes to attend his graduation and help him put together a resume and look for a job.

Pourier credits Gregg’s assistance for keeping him on track through the WIOA enrollment process and school.

“It seems very overwhelming to do, but it’s worth it,” Pourier said. “If it wasn’t for Jadyn, I wouldn’t be where I’m at. … Everything is really smooth. Everything works out really good. The Department of Labor is helpful. Everybody’s helpful.”

“It’s been super fun to watch Dylan grow in this field,” Gregg said. “To see how well Donnie builds relationships with his students and is teaching them not only hair cutting but life lessons — I’ve enjoyed my relationship with them very much.”

