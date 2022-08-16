Finalists announced for Enterprising Women Awards

The SD CEO West Women’s Business Center has announced its final nominees for the 2022 Enterprising Women Awards. Nine entrepreneurs are finalists for the awards, which will be presented at the Women’s Business Summit on Aug. 30 at The Lodge at Deadwood.

The Enterprising Women Awards program is designed to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs across South Dakota. These women have made a significant impact in business or in their organization, and their actions exemplify savvy business acumen, integrity, compassion and commitment to community.

This year’s final nominees are:

Enterprising Young Woman Entrepreneur

Tia Berens, The Barn at Aspen Acres, Spearfish

Fallon Deutsch, Distinctly Drey, Langford

Devon Nelson, The Hot Room, Spearfish

Enterprising Woman Entrepreneur

Sandy Burns, Project Solutions, Rapid City

Carrie Gerlach, Black Hills Adventure Tours, Inc., Rapid City

Becky Tycz, B & H Publishing, Inc., Tyndall

Enterprising Women Intrapreneur

Marnie Herrmann, Security First Bank, Rapid City

Lindsey Luper, Edward Jones, Hot Springs

Jody Watts, Black Hills Community Bank, Spearfish

“Over 30 women across the state were nominated,” said Michelle Kane, SD CEO West director. “We have put together an outstanding team of judges outside of the SD CEO organization, who, based on specific criteria, will select the top three nominees in each award category who will be invited to the conference. We won’t know the winner for each category until the event.”

“We haven’t had this conference since 2019 and to say that we are excited to get back together is an understatement,” Kane said.

There will also be a “Women’s Choice” Award that attendees will vote on at the conference.

“We wanted to try something fun this year since we haven’t done these awards since 2019,” said Bailey Sadowsky, SD CEO West marketing specialist. “Everyone who attends will vote live at the conference in the morning from all nominees and we’ll announce the ‘Women’s Choice’ winner in the afternoon. It’s another way to recognize the outstanding impacts women continue to make in the business and non-profit world.”

In addition to the awards presentation, the Women’s Business Summit will feature returning keynote speakers Cindy Maher and Carol Grannis, founders of Leading Edge, a coaching and development consultancy in Connecticut.

“We are bringing back Cindy and Carol from Leading Edge to help us address burnout in this time of uncertainty and to share some fresh ideas about generational differences in the workplace and where we all fit,” says Kane, “They do this through their innovative approach combining research, leadership best practices, active learning techniques and live improvisational comedy.”

Summit attendees can enjoy a business showcase, attendee bag, door prizes, networking and more. Graduates from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 SD CEO West Women In Leadership program will be recognized. To see the list of past award winners, go to https://bhsu.edu/sdceo/Events/Past%20Events/outstanding-women-in-business-award-winners.

Register online for the Women’s Business Summit at https://sdceo.ecenterdirect.com/events/1018615 or by phone at 605-642-6948. Early bird registration through August 16 is $139, and $159 after that. Exhibitor booths are available.