Work continued in November on the Fleet Farm project in Rapid City. In February, the Wisconsin-based retailer took out building permits totaling $23.3 million. The first one was $20.3 million for a retail store at 1001 E. Mall Drive, the second was $2.5 million for a convenience store at 1115 E. Mall Drive, and the third was a $500,000 site-grading permit, according to the city. The company plans to hire around 200 workers for the stores, which are expected to open in the spring.
