Food Network chef has another hit with Bokujo Ramen in downtown Rapid City

Bokujo Ramen’s menu is inspired by traditional Japanese ramen — a nourishing comfort food — with a South Dakota flourish. The restaurant’s beef broth topped with cubed sirloin is a tribute to chislic, South Dakota’s official state “nosh.”

Ramen starts with a unique slow-cooked broth Warner developed to make the best use of equipment already in the restaurant. Bokujo Ramen’s cozy downtown location was the former Black Hills Works’ BakeWorks bakery.

“It’s a great space for a bakery but baking and ramen don’t have a whole lot in common, so we had to get very creative in order to make the space work. Traditionally, ramen broth is cooked in pots. We have big powerful ovens so I took this gamble we’d be able to get (the right) results by baking the broth. I googled to figure out if there was anyone else who had done this and sure enough it works,” Warner said. “As far as I know, we’re maybe the world’s first baking broth ramen shop. … Our ramen broth takes about 48 hours to make.”

Warner believes Bokujo Ramen opened at a time when people are hungry for more than quick convenience food.

