Combining humanitarian efforts with a practical agenda, Freedom's Haven for New Americans' Workforce wants to fill jobs in South Dakota while aiding Ukrainian refugees. Future Rapid City residents Lala Guliyeva and her sons are among the thousands of Ukrainian refugees South Dakota hopes to attract.

Refugees such as the Guliyevas could help fill some of about 30,000 current job openings in the state, said Michael Cartney, one of the founders of Freedom's Haven for New Americans' Workforce. Freedom's Haven ultimately aims to bring 5,000 to 10,000 Ukrainian refugees to South Dakota.

The state’s job vacancies are caused by multiple factors, including retirements and more than 3,100 deaths in South Dakota caused by COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020.

The Guliyeva family lived in Dnipro, Ukraine, but they’ve left the war conditions there and currently are in Warsaw, Poland. They should be arriving in Rapid City sometime in the next few weeks. Guliyeva taught English in Ukraine and wants to teach in South Dakota. Her older son is 20 and hopes to get a job, while her younger son, 17, will finish high school, according to Judith Kennedy, the contact person in western South Dakota for Freedom's Haven for New Americans' Workforce.

The group hopes to help more Ukrainian refugees secure asylum and work in South Dakota. Dream Design International President Hani Shafai championed the launch of Freedom's Haven in the Rapid City region through a $50,000 matching donation, he announced last fall in a statement on his company website, dreamdesign.com.

“A lot of (Ukrainian refugees) have professional careers, are very highly educated, and (are) familiar with industries that exist within our state,” Shafai said.

Freedom's Haven was formed in 2022 by a joint effort of politicians, business leaders, communities, support agencies, sponsors, employers, clergy, Ukrainians and Cartney, who is the president emeritus of Lake Area Technical College in Watertown. Freedom's Haven’s role is to deal with obstacles that might otherwise hinder refugees from being able to move to South Dakota.

“This originally started off with Lake Area Technical College, whose job is work force development,” Carney said. “How do we get more new Americans – legal immigrants, guest workers coming in on Visas? We’re over 30,000 people short of being able to meet job demands in South Dakota. When war broke out in Ukraine, that urgency made (work force development) a priority… We only have 700 people on unemployment (statewide). We always have companies that want to expand. We need people in South Dakota.”

A charitable fund at the South Dakota Community Foundation was established to aid in bringing Ukrainian refugees to the state. About 60 businesses statewide in communities such as Watertown, Milbank, Mitchell, Arlington and Rapid City are offering jobs for Ukrainian refugees and helping identify practical needs in communities where refugees will relocate.

“They’re helping Freedom's Haven to identify everything from where is temporary and long-term housing to… some of the sponsors when refugees need financial assistance. Maybe they need plane tickets to get their families here,” Cartney said.

There’s a gauntlet of areas Freedom's Haven is looking at to help communities prepare for their new residents, he said. Watertown, for example, has set a target to attract 1,000 Ukrainian refugees. Cartney estimated Rapid City has about 1,200 Ukrainian refugees currently living here and plans to welcome more.

“You can’t have a significant-sized group of people come into a community and not have prepared for it. Is your school system ready? Do you have language support?” Cartney said. “If you have nobody on your police force that can talk to refugees, that would be an issue… We’re moving big obstacles for folks in these communities that want to do this… We’re trying to solve big problems for the state as a whole.”

Shafai said South Dakotans have a “duty and responsibility to help. God has given us the abilities — physically, mentally and financially — to help, not just ourselves, but other people. It is sad to see what people are experiencing, whether it is in Ukraine, Africa, the Middle East, South America, Southeast Asia or Europe.”

Shafai, who grew up in the Gaza Strip, said the plight of Ukrainian refugees “brought home some of the experiences I lived growing up. I was fortunate enough and blessed to be able to come to the United States (in 1981) and live the life that I live. I was given an opportunity that very few around the world have the ability to experience.”

Cartney said people in South Dakota have been receptive to the idea of welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

“Most people in South Dakota are not that many generations away from being immigrants ourselves,” Cartney said, noting that his great-grandparents were immigrants who homesteaded in South Dakota.

“That’s true for a lot of South Dakotans. We’ve only been a state since the late 1800s. It’s part of our core, and South Dakota is also a very welcoming state. The work ethic and the common sense in South Dakota really beats (places elsewhere). This is good for everybody that’s here,” Cartney said.

Anyone who wants to make financial donations to Freedom's Haven can contact the South Dakota Community Foundation. Contact Cartney at cartneym@lakeareatech.edu for more information about Freedom's Haven for New Americans' Workforce.