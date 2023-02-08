A family fleeing war-ravaged Ukraine will soon become South Dakotans with the help of friends, a local ecumenical group and a statewide initiative to boost South Dakota’s workforce.

Lala Guliyeva and her young adult sons, Anar and Farid, will move to Rapid City in the next few weeks through a sponsorship spearheaded by Unity of the Black Hills. The Guliyeva family has already left Ukraine and are staying in Warsaw, Poland. The family is being sponsored by Unity of the Black Hills with support from people throughout the community.

“Last summer, we sent $5,500 to Ukraine. We just have been very, very interested in helping the people affected by this war," said Judith Kennedy, pastor of Unity of the Black Hills.

One of the church’s main values is service, and the church has a Hope and Help committee especially dedicated to service in the world, she said. Unity of the Black Hills is collaborating with people throughout the community, civic organizations and more to help the Guliyeva family travel to South Dakota and have the resources they need when they arrive.

Kennedy is also the contact person in western South Dakota for Freedom's Haven for New Americans' Workforce, an initiative that began last fall to strengthen South Dakota’s workforce by helping refugees relocate in the state.

So far, Kennedy said, community support for the Guliyeva family includes a local man who offered a house for the family to live in, and donations of household furnishings. A group of fourth-grade girls from St. Elizabeth Seton sold cotton candy at a basketball game and raised more than $300 to help bring refugees to South Dakota.

“I’m just amazed at the generosity of people as we set out on this endeavor,” Kennedy said.

“Our effort covers generations. I’m proud of Unity of the Black Hills," she said. "We’re small but to take on such a big endeavor (there’s) such big hearts. It has attracted people from other faiths and other groups to join with us. It’s really a big multifaceted ecumenical effort. We’re trying to do good in the world.”

Kennedy said there are still opportunities for the community to help the Guliyeva family relocate. Donations of a refrigerator and a gas cooking range that will work with propane are needed, along with a vehicle and money to pay for airfare. Anyone who wants to help with the Guliyevas’ relocation can contact Unity of the Black Hills through its website, unityoftheblackhills.org/contact-us/.

To benefit Freedom's Haven SD-born musician Calvin Jones will be in the United States in April to perform concerts to benefit Freedom's Haven's work to aid Ukrainian refugees. To view a preview of his work visit https://calvinjones.com/portfolio/after-the-conquest-video/#

Friends helping friends

Hennadii and Larysa Skrypka of Rapid City are friends of the Guliyeva family who encouraged the Guliyevas to relocate here. The Skrypkas also attend Unity of the Black Hills, Kennedy said, which is how the church learned about the Guliyeva family.

The Skrypkas lived in Dnipro, Ukraine, until four years ago. In February and March 2014, Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula on the Black Sea. The ongoing conflicts prompted the Skrypkas to move first to Houston, Texas, and then in 2020 to South Dakota.

“It was a difficult situation in our country. This is a dangerous situation in Ukraine,” Larysa said.

Dnipro is a city of one million people. South Dakota appealed to the Skrypkas because “it was the last point of freedom in our crazy world,” she said. “We have a habit of living in a big city but right now, we like this place.”

The Skrypkas didn’t have friends or family here before they moved, but they’ve gotten to know many people, she said. Hennadii works in appliance and home electronics repair, and Larysa is his office manager. The couple’s twin daughters work in the hotel management industry in Dubai.

“We are happy. We are living in Rapid City and we love it,” she said.

The choice to move across the world is challenging even when people emigrate to escape a war zone. Sometimes people have to leave aging parents or other family members and friends who can’t or don’t want to move, Larysa said.

Lala Guliyeva and Larysa Skrypka have been friends since they were university students years ago, and Lala and her family were neighbors of the Skrypas in Dnipro.

“We had many times conversation with Lala from spring 2022,” Larysa said. “This is very difficult for people. This is a long way and people are afraid sometimes. This is very huge and a big decision.

“Lala knows about our life (here) and I told her about Rapid City many times, and she asked ‘How can we move... close to you?’”

But even in South Dakota, the war in Ukraine is never far away for the Skrypkas.

“The last super-powerful bomb on Jan. 14 of this year flew near our (former) house and our school and hit right in the apartment of our very close friends. They died (husband and wife). All of our classmates and their parents live in this large apartment building. That Saturday, Jan. 14, was one of the New Year's Christmas holidays. Many people have lost entire families,” Larysa said. “This is a tragic event for us personally. War spares no one.”