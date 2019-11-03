This month's cover features a photo of new Elevate Rapid City President and CEO Tom Johnson.
Johnson faces an interesting task. He is the first permanent leader of Elevate Rapid City. Pat Burchill was impressive as an interim leader. His tireless efforts leading the group were invaluable, but his primary goal through the interim term was always to find the right person to take on the job.
Johnson is a great choice. His passion and energy are obvious from any first impression. As he learns the landscape and helps develop the framework within which he will operate, both of those character traits will be instrumental.
Elevate brings together four groups under one umbrella. The Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Ellsworth Development Authority, Rapid City Economic Development Partnership and the Economic Development Foundation all came together to form Elevate Rapid City.
Whether the goal is to recruit business to Rapid City or Ellsworth Air Force Base, develop and support local business or represent the business community in state and local issues, one organization will be able to make it happen.
The four groups all had distinct mission statements and purposes, but because of their similarities, some duplication of efforts was impossible to avoid. Working under one roof, all of the expertise and experience that was separate now exists on the same team. Think of it as an All Star team in major league baseball. All of the best parts of each of the four organizations are now working together on a common task.
You have free articles remaining.
It's hard to see how that won't work for Rapid City.
Johnson knows his to-do list will never be blank. All of the work of four active groups is now his to oversee. Compartmentalization will be one key to success. Using the talent and experience he inherited will be another. Johnson will work to help find the vision for the group and be the point person for many of the high level negotiations that will come. He is just getting started and Johnson has no intentions of trying to make square pegs fit into round holes.
"I've seen it happen where someone comes in from the outside and they think they have the answers, so their 30-day plan consists of them trying to implement what they think they should do. I think that is a mistake," he said. "There is an existing staff here with many, many years of experience. There are investors in this community who have put significant investments in this organization. I think what I need to do initially is have lengthy conversations with staff, committees and investors in the organization so I can understand what makes this community tick. They are close to the action. It would be arrogant to come in here and think that I have all the answers."
Elevate is off to a good start. Pat Burchill and the Board of Directors have done an incredible job forming the group.
They found the candidate to lead the group on a permanent basis. Now they get to watch the vision of what they established take action to truly elevate Rapid City.