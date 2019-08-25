Within a couple minutes of my office, I can be mountain biking on some of the best single-track trails in the state.
I've found there is very little work-related stress that can't be cured by a grueling switchback climb, followed by a long and flowing downhill ride.
Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park and the Skyline Trails are assets we should be praising every chance we get. The same can be said for Spearfish with Lookout Mountain or Sturgis with the 7th Calvary Trails.
There are few places in the world that can compare to our dozens of miles of high-quality hiking and biking trails. To make matters better, we have them smack dab in the middle of town and easy for anyone to use.
It's difficult to quantify the value in dollars and cents that easy access to wilderness brings to our region, but make no mistake — it is there. These parks are the types of assets we can promote in the Black Hills when recruiting businesses or employees that few other places can match.
New businesses and young professionals are more concerned with work-life balance than ever before. If you can't find balance watching the sunset from the top of M Hill, you are going to be hard-pressed to find it anywhere.
Creating these trails and making sure they stay pristine doesn't happen by accident.
Each week, a dedicated group of volunteers continues the work that was started a decade ago. Without knowing it, these volunteers — along with city parks staff — are like little economic development ambassadors, creating groundwork to grow our region while making sure our outdoor assets are sustainable.
Now it's our turn.
When visitors come to the hills, don't sell them short on the hiking and biking they can do within a couple minutes drive, walk or ride.
I understand, we want these trails to be used and not abused. But even on the busiest of days, I may come across 15 people while riding on M Hill.
To help our region grow, I'm more than happy to see a few more friendly faces while utilizing our trails.