At first I was skeptical about Rapid City Area Schools new Pathways approach for high school students.
As someone who has benefited from a wide-ranging liberal arts education, I was worried we were forcing our children to predestine their career before they had the necessary knowledge to responsibly make that choice.
But as I researched this new approach more, I learned my initial fears were flat-out wrong.
I learned that Pathways is all about gaining that knowledge earlier, so students are ready to make that decision at graduation.
That is a very good idea. Heck, I was going to be a wildlife biologist when I graduated from high school. Spoiler alert, that didn't happen.
The program, set to launch in 2020, takes an innovative look at career-readiness education and shows students the types of jobs they could have by mastering the skills they are learning in the classroom.
After an introduction to variety of career paths, students will pick one of six academies to focus on. In each academy, multiple pathways are available for students to select from and hone their skills.
Pathways is the answer to the age-old question of, "when are we ever going to use this in real life?"
Most teenagers want to see the outcome value of a task before committing the time and effort into completing it. The best teachers solve this problem with a forward-looking and connective approach to education by making learning rewarding and relevant. Others still have trouble bridging that divide.
This new approach to high school education creates that bridge for teachers and engages our students in learning that will be of value to them throughout their life.
Education for education sake isn't lost with this approach either. Students will still be required to pass the core classes that make for well-rounded and informed citizens.
There also remains flexibility with the districts plan. Students can switch academies in 11th grade should their first choice not be a good fit.
At the very least, students in the Rapid City public schools should graduate knowing what they don't want to do as career.
Think of tangible value that knowledge carries.
Less switching of majors in college and more time specializing in a dynamic field. Other still may learn that two-year college is the right approach for them, and they can be into the workforce and contributing to our economy in half the time.
Pathways is truly a community-based look at education that has value for the students, teachers and businesses in our area.
But to make this a success, the district needs your help as a business leader. They need mentors and teachers. They need those willing to host job shadows or interns. They need symposiums to be held and guest speakers to fill up classrooms each week.
In short, they need our local businesses to take the same long-view approach to education and our economy that we will be asking our students to take.