There is momentum building in the Black Hills. We can feel it.
That momentum is a new way of conducting business that focuses not on transactions, but on partnerships.
That momentum sees technology not as a necessary evil, but as a tool to strengthen our region.
That momentum will harness the power a new Air Force bomber brings to our state.
That momentum understands that future business leaders are getting an education here — but to succeed, we need those young people to stay here.
That momentum knows the Black Hills region is an outdoors jewel that should be celebrated, not kept hidden away.
That momentum is forward-looking without forgetting our West River values.
At Black Hills Business, we have bought in to this momentum, and we aim to tell the stories of the work it's doing. Let us be the voice for this new way of conducting business in the Black Hills.
Each month, we will bring you stories of innovation, education and culture. We will highlight what is happening at Ellsworth Air Force Base and tell you why its future is tied with ours. When new business ideas come to the Black Hills, we will be there to tell you about them. You'll learn not only about our leaders, but also our up-and-comers. Our future is bright, and with Black Hills Business, we are ready to spread that message across the country.
In Gov. Kristi Noem's first State of the State address, she referenced the late-Gov. Bill Janklow's ability to bring bank headquarters to our state and challenged South Dakota to find the "next big thing," to move our economy forward.
At Black Hills Business, we have a feeling the "next big thing" is already here.
It's in the ambitions of students at South Dakota School of Mines, Black Hills State University and Western Dakota Tech. It's being discussed at events like Morning Fill Up, 1 Million Cups and BHSU's Geek Speak. The "next big thing" is likely in beta testing at Ascent Innovation or being constructed right now in Spearfish.
The actions we take as a community right now will determine what our community looks like in 20 years.
If we turn away from this momentum and continue our standard operating procedure, we will still continue to grow, but we won't reach our full potential. We won't create new and exciting jobs. We won't see wages rise to the level they could. We won't see investments into worthy projects. In short, we won't be a community on the cusp of something even greater.
Join us in becoming a part of this new way of business in the Black Hills. Join us in harnessing the power of this new momentum and making sure we don't miss out on our state's "next big thing."