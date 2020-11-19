Good Witch Cake Shop a dream come true

A dream, determination and Shelby Spratt’s magical baking abilities are prevailing against the dark forces of 2020.

Since January, Spratt has opened, closed, and reopened The Good Witch Cake Shop in Sturgis. Three days after opening the first time, Spratt was hospitalized and diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. Weeks later, the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“The doctor said, ‘Crohn’s can be brought on by stress.’ I thought, ‘I can’t relax when I’m worried about my business I just opened,’” Spratt said. “Then when COVID-19 was full on, I (wondered), ‘What are we doing to do?’”

After her health stabilized, she reopened her custom bake shop in May. Owner, baker and cake decorator Spratt officially celebrated her business with an open house and ribbon cutting on Nov. 5.

“The open house was a lot of fun. We had more people than I thought show up,” she said. “I’m thankful that people have been really supportive even though we’re in this crazy new normal.”

The open house days after Halloween was especially timely for The Good Witch Cake Shop.