On Dec. 4, Gov. Kristi Noem spoke to around 200 community leaders about her budget address the previous day at the state Capitol in Pierre. Much of the speech was a recap of the budget address, but she spent a considerable amount of time talking about her anti-meth campaign and took comments and questions about it from the audience. Her proposed state budget for fiscal year 2021 includes $3 million to fund more meth treatment and $700,000 to help law enforcement target meth traffickers, she said. Some of those who attended the event are pictured on these pages.
Gov. Noem's visit attracts community leaders
