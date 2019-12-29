Gov. Noem's visit attracts community leaders

On Dec. 4, Gov. Kristi Noem spoke to around 200 community leaders about her budget address the previous day at the state Capitol in Pierre. Much of the speech was a recap of the budget address, but she spent a considerable amount of time talking about her anti-meth campaign and took comments and questions about it from the audience. Her proposed state budget for fiscal year 2021 includes $3 million to fund more meth treatment and $700,000 to help law enforcement target meth traffickers, she said. Some of those who attended the event are pictured on these pages.