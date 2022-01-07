Grant funds Black Hills Works transportation pilot program

Black Hills Works has received a $10,000 grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation to fund software and training costs for a pilot program using TripMaster software in Black Hills Works’ vehicle fleet.

Black Hills Works has more than 100 vehicles, 29 of which are wheelchair accessible, to provide transportation for the 600 people supported by Black Hills Works services. Coordinating transportation efforts for hundreds of people with a fleet of vehicles can be complicated. TripMaster software offers a way to streamline these efforts, similar to internal Uber or Lyft software. Black Hills Works has hired three full-time drivers dedicated solely to the TripMaster pilot program, which began in December.

“The program itself works great, and the pilot program as a whole is going very well also,” said John Meyer, Black Hills Works transportation coordinator. “Currently, we have three houses (group homes for Black Hills Works clients) in the pilot, and we’ll be adding a fourth on Jan. 24.”

Meyer said 55 people supported by Black Hills Works who live in those three group homes requested 292 rides in December through the pilot program.

The SDCF grant funds for the software and pilot program will help people with disabilities contribute to the Rapid City community as friends, employees, neighbors, consumers and volunteers. Black Hills Works’ transportation fleet is vital for getting people to medical appointments, work, shopping, recreation and other essential services.

The SDCF grant was given through its South Dakota Fund, an unrestricted fund that makes grants to nonprofit and charitable organizations across the state in support of culture, economic development, education, financial literacy, and health and human services.

