Groundbreaking set for Black Hills Industrial Center

A new, nearly 700-acre industrial complex in Rapid City will start to take shape as the groundbreaking approaches.

Dream Design International will break ground on the Black Hills Industrial Center at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Dream Design International President Hani Shafai, Mayor Steve Allender and Elevate Rapid City President/CEO Tom Johnson are scheduled to be in attendance. The public is invited to attend.

The center, which will be located off of Old Folsom Road east of state Highway 79 and south of Catron Boulevard across from the Rapid City Landfill, will be home to AEsir Technologies' 600,000-square-foot gigafactory that could create as many as 1,500 jobs. The company was the first to commit to the center.

“We invite the public to join us in making history as we break ground on a 700+ acre industrial park that will be the first of its kind in western South Dakota," Kelsey Pritchard, director of marketing and communications for Dream Design International. "The Black Hills Industrial Center will build upon Rapid City’s manufacturing sector and add more than 2,000 new jobs.”

The center itself will be built over three phases. It includes 600 acres of rail serving high tech and value-added agriculture products. Phase one of the project includes site grading, drainage facilities, Old Folsom Road improvements, turn lanes on Highway 79, rail switches, rail line, offsite water, offsite sanitary sewer, traffic signal and utility relocations.

The Black Hills Industrial Center will also house other manufacturing and technology companies. The center falls within a $78 million Tax Increment Finance District that would span 900 acres.